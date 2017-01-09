Golden Globes 2017 See 20 showstopping/best red carpet looks at the awards

The 74th annual Golden Globes 2017 red carpet saw celebrities in bold looks on the red carpet but some easily brought on the glam!

The annual awards show held on Sunday 8th 2016 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and some stars made even more show of their looks for a stunning entrance on the red carpet.

Heidi Klum chose an embellished body grazing look that shone on the red carpet, Ruth Negga chose a custom Louis Vuitton piece. Sofia Vergara glittered in a showstopping gold Zuhair Murad number.

Reese Witherspoon's look was amongst the best for the night with Anna Kendrick, Mandy Moore, Nicole Kidman, Kristin Cavallari, Jessica Biel, Emily Ratajkowski, Natalie Portman did simple elegant baby bump in tow, Drew Barrymore and more ladies shone bright standing out amongst the best dressed at the annual event.

Photo Credits:

Reuters