Fashion Tips 10 wardrobe essentials for guys

Having these pieces will most definitely make your wardrobe stand out, all day, every day.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wardrope essentials for men play

Wardrope essentials for men

(Pinterest)

It is not only trendy for every fashionable guy to have the essentials, but economical. The catchphrase "One Piece, Several Outfits" holds true for all of these kits.

In no particular order…….

  1. Plain White Shirt: It doesn’t matter if its long or short sleeves – the crispness is the same, and it comes handy on many occasions.

  2. A Denim Shirt: Having this item makes a fashion statement of how stylish you are. It fits an informal setting, and it’s youthful.

  3. Polo Neck Tees: It is not just an essential but a 'must have'. Any colour would ordinarily do, depending on the occasion.

  4. Blazers: It is best used to dress up or down, with crew necked or turtle necked Tees in semi-formal occasions. Blazers with colour shades of black: navy blue, dim grey, taupe and coffee are an all-rounder matching trousers of different colours and fabrics.

  5. A pair of Blue and Black Jeans: Apart from the fact that it makes every man look dapper, it is very durable compared to other common fabrics.

  6. Formal Black Pants: It’s slick and smooth. Being a multipurpose item, it’s best when rocked with sleeve shirt, suit top or not!

  7. Tan-Coloured Watch: It’s very masculine and fits any dress sense, the brand nonetheless.

  8. Leather Belt: The first step of not committing a fashion faux pas is combining the right march of the belt with shoe hue – black belt with black shoes, brown belt with brown shoes. If you are wearing sneakers then it doesn’t matter.

  9. White Sneakers: Sneakers look fabulous with any casual outfit (no suits, please!). A pair of white sneakers instantly elevates an outfit to be a little sharper than it would be with other casual shoes. Not that other colours wouldn’t do the trick, but nothing does it magically better than the whites.

  10. Brogues: Brogues are classic and never go out of fashion. It’s masculine, fitting perfectly when worn alongside a slimline suit, and if a thick soled brogue is paired with jeans, one-word spruik.

Whatever the occasion (leisure, work, school) these pieces would always save the day and, knowing the right fashion item to wear is important especially if you’re running on a low or medium budget. Who wants to spend so much anyway!

Written by Samuel Osuji

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

