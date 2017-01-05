Fashion Quotes 20 famous designers sum up style in simple words!

Fashion designers/icons are known for awesome quotes that sums up thoughts about fashion and style.

These creative people everyone around the world love and admire have dropped memorabilia from time to time and these words (and most times apt!) have been engraved in the minds of people because of how timeless they are!

See 10 fashion quotes from famous designers.

1. “You either know fashion or you don’t.” — Anna Wintour

2. “Shoes transform your body language and attitude. They lift you physically and emotionally.” — Christian Louboutin

3. “Trendy is the last stage before tacky.” — Karl Lagerfeld

4. “Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.” — Rachel Zoe

5. “Always dress like you’re going to see your worst enemy.” — Kimora Lee Simons

6. “Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them.” — Marc Jacobs

7. “Fashion should be a form of escapism, and not a form of imprisonment.” — Alexander McQueen

8. “Don’t be into trends. Don’t make fashion own you, but you decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress and the way you live.” — Gianni Versace

9. “We don’t need fashion to survive, we just desire it so much.” — Marc Jacobs

10. “In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different.” -Coco Chanel

11. “Buy less, choose well.” -Vivienne Westwood

12. “Walk like you have three men walking behind you.” – Oscar de la Renta

13. “Fashion changes, but style endures.” -Coco Chanel

14. “Style is very important. It has nothing to do with fashion. Fashion is over quickly. Style lasts forever.” -Ralph Lauren

15. “Women who wear black lead colorful lives.” -Neiman Marcus

16. “What’s becoming very obvious to me is that fashion is art.” -Lupita Nyong’O

17. “I’ve always thought of accessories as the exclamation point of a woman’s outfit.” -Michael Kors

18. “Over the years I have learned that what is important in a dress is the woman who is wearing it.” -Yves Saint Laurent

19. “Fashion has to reflect who you are, what you feel at the moment, and where you’re going.” — Pharrell Williams

20. “Fashion somehow, for me, is purely and happily irrational.” — Hedi Slimane