Ezinne Chinkata Celebrity stylist set to host style enthusiast to a day of fun

Ezinne Chinkata will host style lovers/enthusiasts, influencers and more to an afternoon of sweets, treats and glee.

Ezinne Chinkata play

Ezinne Chinkata

(Zinkata)

 

Constantly setting networking and shopping trends, the celebrity stylist, blogger invites fashion heads to the bricks and mortar store; Zinkata where she stocks specially curated Nigerian brands including Gozel Green, Meena and more brands.

ALSO READ- Mode De Vie With Olamide- Why Nigerian designers should have a diffusion line

Zinkata fashion day out play

Zinkata fashion day out

(ZInkata)

 

The fashion event will hold on Sunday 26th February 2017 promises to be a Sunday of sweets, treats and glee shopping experience at the Zinkata store at 13b Dolphin Estate, Lagos

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

