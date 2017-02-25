Ezinne Chinkata Celebrity stylist set to host style enthusiast to a day of fun

Ezinne Chinkata will host style lovers/enthusiasts, influencers and more to an afternoon of sweets, treats and glee.

Constantly setting networking and shopping trends, the celebrity stylist, blogger invites fashion heads to the bricks and mortar store; Zinkata where she stocks specially curated Nigerian brands including Gozel Green, Meena and more brands.

The fashion event will hold on Sunday 26th February 2017 promises to be a Sunday of sweets, treats and glee shopping experience at the Zinkata store at 13b Dolphin Estate, Lagos