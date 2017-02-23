Cocoice Big Brother Naija former housemate strips for Bold Magazine

Cocoice strips to her underwear and a white boyfriend shirt for Bold Magazine in collaboration with DSTV Nigeria.

The former housemate of Big Brother Naija TV show who was voted out of the house recently strikes poses in an androgynous look for the shoot. Clad in a white tee shirt and over 24 Apparel bottoms she does playful poses for the camera.

The reality TV contestant also chose a bronze bomber with 24 Apparel bottoms in yet another shot from the shoot wearing pink smokey eye look paired with nude lips and hair in tousled curls while serving playful faces.

She opened up about her experience, her career and how she hopes to channel the exposure Big Brother Naija show has helped her with; "My experience in the Big Brother Naija house was fun. It was great, a lot of mixed feelings but all together it was amazing.

"It is something that I can never forget. The Coco Ice you saw on TV was just getting into the game. I was just warming up to people, it takes time for me to get comfortable with people, that’s how I am". She mused in the interview for the magazine.

Credits:

Photography: Ademola Odusami (@mr_laah)

Creative Direction & Styling: Bella Adeleke (@bellaadeleke)