Cocoice Big Brother Naija former housemate strips for Bold Magazine

Former Big Brother Naija housement Cocoice strips in a photoshoot for Bold Magazine in collaboration with DStv Nigeria

  • Published:
Cocoice play

Cocoice

Omawumi Singer dishes on style as a mother, covers Guardian Life in solid prints
Mercy Johnson Nollywood actress, hubby cover Media Room Hub Magazine
Eku Edewor 1st look at TV host, baby on Genevieve Magazine's Feb cover
Aisha Abu-Bakr Abuja based womenswear brand taps Pulse's Lifestyle Editor for “Women In Power” Edit
Idia Aisien TV girl/Model does tribal look for Zen Magazine's Feb. cover
Seyi Shay, Efya, Pearl Thusi Celebrity ladies cover Glam Africa's New Beginning Issue
House Of Maliq Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Tania Omotayo go dramatic for unconventional cover shoot
Zedeye, Poe Celeb stylist, rapper cover the first issue of 'BO' Magazine
Toyin Lawani Celebrity stylist joins special needs employee on La Mode Magazine Feb. cover
Serena Williams Tennis star goes topless for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

Cocoice strips to her underwear and a white boyfriend shirt for Bold Magazine in collaboration with DSTV Nigeria.

The former housemate of Big Brother Naija TV show who was voted out of the house recently strikes poses in an androgynous look for the shoot. Clad in a white tee shirt and over 24 Apparel bottoms she does playful poses for the camera.

ALSO READ: Omawumi dishes on style as a mother, covers Guardian Life in solid prints

Cocoice play

Cocoice

 

The reality TV contestant also chose a bronze bomber with 24 Apparel bottoms in yet another shot from the shoot wearing pink smokey eye look paired with nude lips and hair in tousled curls while serving playful faces.

She opened up about her experience, her career and how she hopes to channel the exposure Big Brother Naija show has helped her with; "My experience in the Big Brother Naija house was fun. It was great, a lot of mixed feelings but all together it was amazing.

ALSO READ: Aisha Abu-Bakr brand taps Pulse's Lifestyle Editor for “Women In Power” Edit

Cocoice play

Cocoice

 

"It is something that I can never forget. The Coco Ice you saw on TV was just getting into the game. I was just warming up to people, it takes time for me to get comfortable with people, that’s how I am". She mused in the interview for the magazine.

Credits:

Photography: Ademola Odusami (@mr_laah)

Creative Direction & Styling: Bella Adeleke (@bellaadeleke)

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Omawumi Singer dishes on style as a mother, covers Guardian Life in...bullet
2 Omotayo Singer does Afrocentric pieces in new shootbullet
3 Beyonce Would you own pop icon's N11.3m, daughter's N1m Gucci look...bullet

Fashion

Shewa Jay
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Muse Factory unveils Spring/Summer 2017 Collection
Lookbook Muse Factory releases Spring/Summer 2017 Collection
Muse Factory
Lookbook Review The Muse Factory's S/S 17 Collection heralds her finally coming into her own
Ezinne Chinkata
Pulse Style Outfit of the day