Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Vanity Fair names Nigerian author as one “the Style Stars Set to Rule 2017”

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie joins Kirsten Durst, Jaden Smith, Ava Duvernay and more for a Vanity Fair Magazine feature.

The Nigerian author makes the revered magazine's “The Style Stars Set to Rule 2017” feature alongside seven different artists including actress Gena Rowlands, actor and musician Jaden Smith, actresses Kirsten Dunst and Sasha Lane as well as film executive and director Ava Duvernay, actor Michael Shannon and dancer Eric Underwood.

With her personal style described as "Bold and beautiful" Adichie chose a statement print pieces with her natural hair coiffed in a tamed updo on top of her head wearing soft glowing makeup look and bare glossy lips for the edit.

"Nigerian novelist and MacArthur Fellow Adichie is known for her provocative takes on gender and class. Her TEDx talk “We Should All Be Feminists” has achieved special pop-culture prominence: Beyoncé sampled lines in her 2013 song “Flawless,” and a model wearing a T-shirt with the speech’s title walked the runway at Dior’s spring 2017 show" Vanity Fair describes her.

The author was captured by world renowned Patrick Demarchelier for the feature.