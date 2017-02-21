Beyonce chose a silk kimono off Gucci's Spring 2017 collection with daughter in tow for a recent game and it's a splurge to remember!

The pregnant pop icon chose the $21,945 piece (N11.368M/ eleven million three hundred and sixty eight naira!); a vibrant tiger print duschesse silk kimono with animal appliqué details from Gucci's Mens Spring/Summer 2017 collection for NBA All Star Weekend sitting stylishly courtside with family in tow.

ALSO READ: These photos of Beyonce, Jay Z and Blue Ivy is everything

Blue Ivy was also pictured at the event beside mum in a $1,790 (N923, 640/ nine hundred and twenty three thousand, six hundred and forty) Broderie Anglaise dress also from Gucci.

Beyonce rocked a white tee and blue distressed denim paired with towering strappy black heels under the embellished kimono.

Blue Ivy chose the bright green broderie anglaise dress featuring silk plumetis skirt and tiers of frayed silk gazaar ruffles with embroidered dogs appliqués.

ALSO READ: Beyonce brings Yoruba culture to American mainstream

Would you splurge like Beyonce and daughter on those Gucci pieces if you could?