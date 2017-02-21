Beyonce Would you own pop icon's N11.368M, daughter's 1M Gucci look if you could?

Would you rock Beyonce's 12 million naira Gucci kimono if you could? Check out details of the new season piece.

Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Beyonce play

Beyonce in $21,945 duschesse silk kimono off Gucci Mens Spring/Summer 2017 collection

(FBD)

Beyonce chose a silk kimono off Gucci's Spring 2017 collection with daughter in tow for a recent game and it's a splurge to remember!

The pregnant pop icon chose the $21,945 piece (N11.368M/ eleven million three hundred and sixty eight naira!); a vibrant tiger print duschesse silk kimono with animal appliqué details from Gucci's Mens Spring/Summer 2017 collection for NBA All Star Weekend sitting stylishly courtside with family in tow.

Gucci play

Gucci's $21,945 duschesse silk kimono from Mens Spring/Summer 2017 collection

(Gucci)

 

Blue Ivy was also pictured at the event beside mum in a $1,790 (N923, 640/ nine hundred and twenty three thousand, six hundred and forty) Broderie Anglaise dress also from Gucci.

Beyonce rocked a white tee and blue distressed denim paired with towering strappy black heels under the embellished kimono.

Beyonce play

Beyonce in $21,945 duschesse silk kimono off Gucci Mens Spring/Summer 2017 collection

(FBD)

 

Blue Ivy chose the bright green broderie anglaise dress featuring silk plumetis skirt and tiers of frayed silk gazaar ruffles with embroidered dogs appliqués.

$1,790 Gucci Broderie Anglaise dress play

Blue Ivy's $1,790 Gucci Broderie Anglaise dress

(Gucci)

 

Would you splurge like Beyonce and daughter on those Gucci pieces if you could?

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

