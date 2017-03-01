Balenciaga Top Paris label sacks agency over 'sadistic' abuse of models

Balenciaga confirmed to AFP it was "making radical changes to the casting process" after the incident.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Balenciaga, which sent a written apology to 150 women over the incident, said it was making 'radical changes' to the casting process play

Balenciaga, which sent a written apology to 150 women over the incident, said it was making 'radical changes' to the casting process

(AFP/File)

Hanne Gaby Odiele Model reveals she is intersex
Toke Makinwa Media personality makes a stunning 1st cover for Fame Extra
New York Fashion Week 2016 6 things to know about the anticipated event
Pulse Style Outfit of the day - Ranti Onayemi
Style Tips Top 10 womenswear trends of 2016 by lifestyle website Popsugar
Jumia Style Spotlight Taraji P. Henson has got the looks!
Nykhor Paul 'I'm tired of apologizing for my blackness..."- Top model vents
68th Cannes Film Festival 6 favourite looks from day 1
Balenciaga Luxury brand accidentally list bags online at ridiculous prices
Katy Perry Check out pop star's fierce look

Fashion brand Balenciaga said Wednesday it had sacked its casting agency amid a furore over the "sadistic" mistreatment of models at Paris fashion week.

The label, the hottest on the Paris catwalk, said it had sent a written apology to the 150 women who were forced to wait in a cramped stairwell for three hours at the casting for its show on Sunday.

Some were shut inside in the dark while the casting directors went off for lunch, according to James Scully, a US casting director who took to Instagram to brand their treatment as "sadistic and cruel".

He claimed the directors involved were "serial abusers".

"In their usual fashion they shut the door, went to lunch and turned off the lights to the stairs leaving every girl with only the lights of their phones to see," he added.

"Not only was this sadistic and cruel it was dangerous and left more than a few of the girls I spoke with traumatised."

Scully also accused a major Paris fashion house, which he did not name, of trying to "sneak in" 15-year-old models for its show.

"It's inconceivable to me that people have no regard for human decency or the lives and feelings of these girls, especially when too, too many of these models are under the age of 18 and clearly not equipped to be here."

'No women of colour'

A model presents a Lanvin creation at a Paris show in September play

A model presents a Lanvin creation at a Paris show in September

(AFP/File)

Balenciaga confirmed to AFP it was "making radical changes to the casting process" after the incident, "including discontinuing the relationship with the current casting agency".

"Balenciaga took notice of issues with the model castings carried out on that day (Sunday). The house reacted immediately," a statement added.

"Balenciaga condemns this incident and will continue to be deeply committed to ensure the most respectful working conditions for the models."

The fashion house -- whose show is on Sunday -- has become the hottest ticket on the Paris catwalk since the Georgian wunderkind Demna Gvasalia took the helm last year.

Scully, whose post garnered support from supermodels Joan Small, Helena Christensen and Carolyn Murphy, also accused the French label Lanvin of discrimination against black models.

"I have heard from several agents, some of whom are black, that they have received (a) mandate from Lanvin that they do not want to be presented with women of colour," he wrote.

The brand, whose designer Bouchra Jarrar's family comes from Morocco, used two black models among nearly 50 women who walked in its last Paris womenswear show.

No one was available to comment at Lanvin but a spokeswoman told Women's Wear Daily that the "allegations are completely false and baseless".

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Oscars 2017 Best Dressed celebrities on the red carpetbullet
2 Oscars 2017 Taraji P Henson makes a comeback on the red carpetbullet
3 Oscars 2017 1st look at bold celebrities' styles on the red carpetbullet

Fashion

Shirt Dresses
Style Tips 5 chic versatile pieces to fire up your wardrobe this season
Seyi Famuyiwa
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Twentieth September Wears
Ruggedman Rapper's Twentieth September Wears launches at Laura Ikeji's flagship
Vogue Talents
Vogue Talents Zazaii, Sisiano, Iamisigo make Vogue Italia's 'Ones To Watch'