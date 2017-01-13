Ankara Styles 12 short skirts styles to own

Ankara short skirts are playful, flirty, comfy, they win everytime, check out the fun 12 fun styles to own!

  Published:
play Ankara Skirt Styles

The versatile print is back in specially curated short skirt styles for weekend inspiration and they feature styles to cop and get inspired to style for a play date, to the cinemas, to the beach and other fun events.

Ankara Skirt Styles play Ankara Skirt Styles (Pinterest)

 

They come/can be styled in different ways to suit one's personality; short skirts can be paired with matching blouses, paired with a blouse featuring patchwork designs of skirt fabric, done in a matching set of top and bottoms.

The vibrant skirt can be crafted in styles as flared, skater, flirty A-line,  just full with intricate details, form fitting/figure hugging depending on individual's taste.

play Ankara Skirt Styles

 

Ankara short skirt styles can also be styled with an entirely different top (blouse or tops in a different fabric from cotton) with pretty details though with Ankara fabrics, designs and details should be left to the barest minimum to avoid unnecessary clutter of colours and 'business' of the whole print.

play Ankara Skirt Styles

 

Do you love the rich Ankara fabric? Then check out these styles for inspiration if you like to show off toned pins.

