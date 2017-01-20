Ankara Styles 12 shift dress inspirations for slim & plus sizes

Ankara is easily the most versatile print of the moment (eternally even) and they are specially curated in shift dress styles for the weekend.

The bubbly print works crafted in a minimal style like the ever in style shift dress that flatter almost any shape and size. Whether pairing them with opaque tights, accessorizing them with intricate pieces, wearing them in super short or midi lengths, they are sure to turn heads despite how minimal.

Although with the rich and vibrant fabric, it's important to style the already bold and usually very busy print minimally so the style is the main focus of the getup and in this case the simpler the better.

Check out 12 inspirations for the shift styles and in time for the weekend.

Credits:

colufashion.co.uk, Pinterest, Instagram