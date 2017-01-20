Ankara Styles 12 shift dress inspirations for slim & plus sizes

Ankara comes specially curated in shift dress styles for the weekend and they are fab inspirations to rock...

  • Published:
Ankara Shift Dress Style play

Ankara Shift Dress Style

(Instagram)

Ankara Styles 12 short skirts styles to own
Ankara Styles 10 vibrant Mix & Match looks to recreate
Ankara Styles 10 short looks to incorporate for a chic, modern look
Ankara Styles 10 fierce tops, dresses to inspire weekend get up
Ankara Styles 10 peplum detailed styles for slim, plus size ladies
Ankara Styles 10 dungaree style in solid prints to try out
Lookbook Gbenga Artsmith makes a show of Avant Garde Pieces for 'Black Magic' Collection
Lookbook ÖFUURË makes chic print statement with IGHÓ Collection
Akin Faminu Menswear blogger takes on Ankara prints, tailored suit for 'Afrocentric trend'
Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Ankara is easily the most versatile print of the moment (eternally even) and they are specially curated in shift dress styles for the weekend.

The bubbly print works crafted in a minimal style like the ever in style shift dress that flatter almost any shape and size. Whether pairing them with opaque tights, accessorizing them with intricate pieces, wearing them in super short or midi lengths, they are sure to turn heads despite how minimal.

ALSO READ: 10 vibrant Ankara Mix & Match looks to recreate

Ankara Shift Dress Style play

Ankara Shift Dress Style

(Pinterest)

 

Although with the rich and vibrant fabric, it's important to style the already bold and usually very busy print minimally so the style is the main focus of the getup and in this case the simpler the better.

ALSO READ: 12 Ankara short skirts styles to own

Ankara Shift Dress Style play

Ankara Shift Dress Style

(Instagram)

 

Check out 12 inspirations for the shift styles and in time for the weekend.

Credits:

colufashion.co.uk, Pinterest, Instagram

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 House Of Maliq Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Tania Omotayo go dramatic for...bullet
2 Pulse Tips How to pick the best sunglass for your facebullet
3 Pulse Style Outfit of the daybullet

Fashion

Jessica Virgin
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
LFDW Fashion Focus Finalists
Lagos Fashion & Design Week Imad Eduso, Emmy Kasbit, others emerge Fashion Focus finalists
Stella Uzo
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Seyi Shay for Glam Africa Magazine
Seyi Shay, Efya, Pearl Thusi Celebrity ladies cover Glam Africa's New Beginning Issue