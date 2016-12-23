Home > Fashion >

Ankara Styles :  10 short looks to incorporate for a chic, modern look

Ankara shorts are the perfect playful addition to the wardrobe in vibrant colours especially around the holiday season.

The ever versatile print works for different occasion, shorts are especially fierce, flirty and the solid prints they feature are for the bold and daring.

play Ankara shorts

 

Ankara shorts can also be crafted high waisted, slightly flared, laced with details matching parts of a look, in co-ords and more creative styles.

ALSO READ: Amarelis' S/S 2017 Capsule collection 'Talia's Tale' is chic paradise

The ever versatile fabric stands out every time and works well against different skintones so a lot of times, the fabric is not limiting. For the holiday/Christmas parties, Ankara shorts can be incorporated into different look to form  a part of a style to make solid statement.

play Ankara shorts

 

Ankara Shorts come carefully curated for the festive season, would you rock?

