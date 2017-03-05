AMVCA 2017 The looks that didn't impress off the red carpet

AMVCA 2017 saw a lot of celebrities parade the red carpet in glam styles and while some were hits some just weren't!

  Published: , Refreshed:

The 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) saw a lot of celebrities parade the red carpet in glam styles and while some were hits some weren't exactly.

A lot of ladies especially worked the red carpet in bold styles that flattered their figures, fabrics that complemented their skintones and details that stood them out from the crowd but a few also missed the glam.

In some situation, the styles worked but not for the body shape or skintone, some details were all over the place or just to much. In some cases there were too much going on a single piece and so on.

These looks didn't just bring the glam and perfection looked forward to on the red carpet.

  Kehinde Bankole at AMVCA 2017 
  Nollywood's leading couple Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva    
  Somkele Idhalama at AMVCA 2017 
  Shirley Igwe (L) at AMVCA 2017 
  A Norther Nigerian actor at the AMVCA   
Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

