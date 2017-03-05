The 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) saw a lot of celebrities parade the red carpet in glam styles and while some were hits some weren't exactly.

A lot of ladies especially worked the red carpet in bold styles that flattered their figures, fabrics that complemented their skintones and details that stood them out from the crowd but a few also missed the glam.

In some situation, the styles worked but not for the body shape or skintone, some details were all over the place or just to much. In some cases there were too much going on a single piece and so on.

These looks didn't just bring the glam and perfection looked forward to on the red carpet.