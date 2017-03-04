AMVCA 2017 See official photos of Rita Dominic, Beverly Naya, Toni Tones, more on the red carpet

Rita Dominic, Somkele Idhalama, Toni Tones, Adesua Etomi, Nana Akua Addo and more celebrities dazzled on the red carpet at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

Kehinde Bankole chose a showstopping black dress looking every inch elegant, Toni Tones who was easily the belle of the night chose a dazzling purple handmade piece looking like a princess.

Adesua Etomi showed off skin in a Mai Atafo pieces while Funke Akindele sizzled in a gold number with thigh high slit. Toyin Aimakhu looked good in a ball dress, Osas Ighodaro did a daring colour block.

Rita Dominic wore a high fashion creation from Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Inidima Okojie looked good on the red carpet.

The men also made statement with Richard Mofe Damijo in a suit done sporty, Okey Uzoeshi, Tope Tedela chose a statement red tuxedo, Sam Ajibola looked dapper amongst others who turned up stylish.

See what celebrities wore at this year's edition.