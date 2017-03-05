AMVCA 2017 Get the scoop on Susan Peters, Shirley Igwe's combined Million naira looks

Susan Peters and Shirley Igwe wore a combined over £5000 pieces for the AMVCA red carpet. Did they nail their looks?

Susan Peters and Shirley Igwe wore a combined over £5000 pieces for the AMVCA red carpet.

Both ladies chose pieces from Luxury By Feyi for the AMVCAs red carpet last night, the stars chose identical looks from the same designer showing off in the daring styles.

ALSO READ: Toni Tones, Somkele Idhalama, more make 2017 AMVCAs Best Dressed list

Susan Peters at AMVCA 2017 play

Susan Peters at AMVCA 2017

Susan Peters play

Susan Peters at AMVCA 2017

 

Susan Peter's piece with fabric retailing at a whooping £3460 featured a babydoll evening dress look with delicately placed diamante embellished around her boob areas. The pink creation comes as halter neck style and a cinched bodice.

She chose the look with black gloves and diamante chandelier earrings for the red carpet.

ALSO READ: See official photos of Rita Dominic, Beverly Naya, Toni Tones, more on the red carpet

Shirley Igwe play

Shirley Igwe at 2017 AMVCA

 

Shirley Igwe play

Shirley Igwe in Luxury by Feyi

(Instagram)

Shirley Igwe chose hers in short sleeved mellow yellow with diamante delicately placed on her boob area and the neck falling in floor length baby doll style for the AMVCAs. Igwe's fabric alone reportedly set her back around £2000!

What do you think of both celebrities red carpet style?

  Nollywood's leading couple Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva    
