AMVCA 2017 1st photos of stars on the red carpet

The 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) is underway and the celebrities are out owning the red carpet.

The ladies are dashing sporting mostly pieces from Nigerian designers; Toni Tones was a breathtaking sight in Yemi Shoyemi, Nana Akua Addo showed off stunning in an embellished piece, Toyin Aimakhu chose a statement look in Tolu Bally.

Rita Dominic was a sight for sore eyes in an Avant-Gardish piece while Adesua Etomi dazzled in Mai Atafo, Inidima Okojie chose a piece from Fablane by Derin amongst other bold looks for the night.

The fifth edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) is underway today, 4th March 2017 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos with IK Osakioduwa and Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini as hosts.

Get a first look at what the stars chose for the red carpet.