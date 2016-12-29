Vector :  Illbliss, Jesse Jagz, CDQ, General Pype performs at Lafiaji concert

The Lafiaji Experience tagged Vector Lafiaji Concert held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Freedom Park, Onikan Lagos.

The show started with upcoming acts, but really kicked off with fast rising rapper and emcee Obadice, who was on a roll with his verses. Blaqbone also came through with his swag, dropping his verses steady.

DMW acts Dremo, Mayorkun and Ichaba then took things up a notch with their individual and group performances - Mayorkun with 'Eleko', Dremo with 'Ojere' and his Desiigner Panda cover 'Fela'.

Amidst traditional dances and dramatic presentations, Vector gets ushered in, and dazzles the crowd with his confident delivery, letting the audience in on tracks off his "Lafiaji" album, with some of the fans rapping along with him, evident that they had gotten their hands on the album or some songs off the album.

In between, the talented rapper tells stories that birthed "Lafiaji" the album, which bothered on family, among other things. Illbliss joined Vector on stage, performed the trending 'Jawonlaya' to the delight of fans.

Falz the bahd guy who has performed at virtually all the music shows in December brought his A game for this one again - firstly performing his collaborative song with Vector 'Condom' off the Lafiaji album ', and then exciting the fans with his single 'Soft work' and by popular demand 'Bahd Baddo Baddest'.

Following Vector's brilliant wordplay that involved the record label of CDQ - General Records, the rapper was ushered in with his song 'Oobi' and soon had his fans losing their cool, excited as the indigenous rapper performed his popular hit songs 'Indomie', 'Nawo e soke' among others.

Sexy Steel also made his way to the stage, serenading the ladies with his charm and music.

General Pype, who Vector gave a special shoutout for putting him on that 'Champion' song that gave him a big break and put him in the spotlight. Pype drove the fans crazy when he got to perform the 'Champion' song, as well as 'Give it to me', among other songs.

Jesse Jagz also came on board, together with Vector's signed act AO, with the trio each going on a freestyle, with Vector clearly flooring both emcees. Jesse went ahead to confirm the joint JV album between him and Vector would be out in 2017.

Wrapping up the show, Vector went on a sober note as he let out his mind on burning life and social issues through the gift of his lyricism, driving home the point that the punchlines and wordplay wouldn't mean a thing if it doesn't drive or effect positive changes society yearns earnestly for.

The "Lafiaji" album which was exclusively released on arcadiamobiletv.com is now available on other digital platforms such as iTunes.