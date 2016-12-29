Home > Events >

Vector :  Illbliss, Jesse Jagz, CDQ, General Pype performs at Lafiaji concert

Vector Illbliss, Jesse Jagz, CDQ, General Pype performs at Lafiaji concert

Vector tha Viper not only showed he is just about the best lyricist in the land, but made it clear that it was more than just the punchlines.

  • Published:

Vector 14 things to note on rapper's "Lafiaji" album
Vector Rapper drops album art for 'Lafiaji'
Jesse Jagz Rapper will not be releasing "Odysseus" album in 2016
Vector Check out the album art tracklist for ''Lafiaji''
Pulse List 2016 Top 5 Nigerian concerts of the year
Terry tha Rapman 'Rap is dead in Nigeria', Hip-hop artist replies critics
Vector Rapper's ''Lafiaji'' album is out now
M.I. Abaga Why rapper's debut album is important to Nigerian music
Pulse Album Review IllBliss lets his good heart shine on "Illygaty:7057"

The Lafiaji Experience tagged Vector Lafiaji Concert held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Freedom Park, Onikan Lagos.

Vector play

Vector

 

The show started with upcoming acts, but really kicked off with fast rising rapper and emcee Obadice, who was on a roll with his verses. Blaqbone also came through with his swag, dropping his verses steady.

Terry Apala play

Terry Apala

 

DMW acts Dremo, Mayorkun and Ichaba then took things up a notch with their individual and group performances - Mayorkun with 'Eleko', Dremo with 'Ojere' and his Desiigner Panda cover 'Fela'.

Ichaba, Dremo and Mayourkun play

Ichaba, Dremo and Mayourkun

 

Amidst traditional dances and dramatic presentations, Vector gets ushered in, and dazzles the crowd with his confident delivery, letting the audience in on tracks off his "Lafiaji" album, with some of the fans rapping along with him, evident that they had gotten their hands on the album or some songs off the album.  

In between, the talented rapper tells stories that birthed "Lafiaji" the album, which bothered on family, among other things. Illbliss joined Vector on stage, performed the trending 'Jawonlaya' to the delight of fans.

Illbliss play

Illbliss

 

Falz the bahd guy who has performed at virtually all the music shows in December brought his A game for this one again - firstly performing his collaborative song with Vector  'Condom' off the Lafiaji album ', and then exciting the fans with his single 'Soft work' and by popular demand 'Bahd Baddo Baddest'.

Vector and Falz play

Vector and Falz

 

Following Vector's brilliant wordplay that involved the record label of CDQ - General Records, the rapper  was ushered in with his song 'Oobi' and soon  had his fans losing their cool, excited as the indigenous rapper performed his popular hit songs 'Indomie', 'Nawo e soke' among others.

CDQ and Vector play

CDQ and Vector

 

Sexy Steel also made his way to the stage, serenading the ladies with his charm and music.

Sexy Steel and Vector play

Sexy Steel and Vector

 

General Pype, who Vector gave a special shoutout for putting him on that 'Champion' song that gave him a big break and put him in the spotlight. Pype drove the fans crazy when he got to perform the 'Champion' song, as well as 'Give it to me', among other songs.

General Pype and Vector play

General Pype and Vector

 

Jesse Jagz also came on board, together with Vector's signed act AO, with the trio each going on a freestyle, with Vector clearly flooring both emcees.  Jesse went ahead to confirm the joint JV album between him and Vector would be out in 2017.

Jesse Jagz, Vector and AO play

Jesse Jagz, Vector and AO

 

Wrapping up the show,  Vector went on a sober note as he let out his mind on burning life and social issues through the gift of his lyricism, driving home the point that the punchlines and wordplay wouldn't mean a thing if it doesn't drive or effect positive changes society yearns earnestly for.

The "Lafiaji" album which was exclusively released on arcadiamobiletv.com is now available on other digital platforms such as iTunes.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 OLIC 3 Olamide, Davido, Phyno, Lil Kesh shuts down Lagos one againbullet
2 OLIC 3 Akinwunmi Ambode, Tubaba, Reminisce grace sold out concert's...bullet
3 Gold & Glam Light up your celebrationbullet

Events

 
Basketmouth Ace comedian receives 2016 Flytime Appreciation Award
Soundcity MVP Awards Catch all the actions on TV & all social media platforms
Ifeoma Fafunwa’s-Love and Recession-stage play
‘Love & Recession’ Ifeoma Fafunwa’s stage play set to show this December
Sound City MVP Awards
Soundcity MVP Award Davido, Patoranking, Tekno, Olamide, others to perform at 2016 edition