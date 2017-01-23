VConnect’s SME Conference 1.0 Oluyomi Ojo, Marek Zmyslowski and 11 other business leaders speak at 2017 edition

The SME Conference 1.0 hosted by VConnect and Facebook held on Thursday, January 19, 2016 at The Events Center, Ikeja, Lagos

As promised, leading SME masterminds including Oluyomi Ojo, Tayo Oviosu, Marek Zmyslowski, Kehinde Oyeleke, Karl Matzke, and others exposed small businesses to new ways to deploy technologies at their businesses.

At the curated event, 200 selected SMEs learnt from experts as they discussed technology and finance in masterclasses, keynotes and panels. According to VConnect, more than 700 small businesses registered for the event. Beyond the technology and financial panels, Airtel, one of the sponsors gave out smartphones and care packs to some small businesses. And then there was coffee courtesy of Cafe Neo.

2017 SME conference 1.0 was sponsored by Airtel and Diamond Bank with support from BusinessDay, techcityng.com, Nobel Carpets, Pulse.ng, Cool FM; Wazobia FM; Nigeria Info and Wazobia TV.