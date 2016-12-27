Uti Nwachukwu :  Media personality & TV Host partners with Idahosa to lead giving back revolution

This year Marks the 5th Year of The Uti Leads the stars annual charity event and the 6th year of Utis charitable works. This time Uti decided to go back to the same town where he schooled and worked- Benin City.

The much publicized collaboration between TV Icon Uti Nwachukwu and Senior Pastor, CGMi Church, Rev. Mrs. Laurie Idahosa for a Christmas Charity visit to a camp housing widows and children displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria was a huge success.

Speaking prior to the event, Uti stated that his intention is to help foster hope amongst the IDPs by assisting the camp administration in providing necessary aid and awareness. Uti was the 2009 Best Graduating Student of Idahosa's school, Benson Idahosa University.

Uti lead entertainers and also fellow BIU graduates like actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kevwe Ogunje, BBA reality TV star Lillian Afegbai, Gulder Ultimate Man 5 Michael Nwachukwu, BBA's Melvin Oduah, A-List stylist Yolanda Okereke, Afro-Pop Star TeeManay and behind the scenes organizer, Mrs. Joy Sillo.

Uti’s drive to give back provided brand new clothing materials to widows as well as educational items, toys and food to children in the camp. Mrs. Idahosa's drive supplied the volunteer work force, logistics and a well-balanced meal for the the 2,400 residents of the camp.

The missionaries, widows and children in the camp were ecstatic with all the gifts and especially commented about being given meat to eat, explaining that it has been months since they’ve tasted meat or fish.

Explaining his decision to partner his NGO with Idahosa, Uti Nwachukwu said : " Idahosa’s integrity and long term commitment to the humanitarian efforts for the IDPs made her an ideal partner for this collaboration. This year I was thinking of what to do differently for our 5th anniversary so when she reached out to me, I knew it was God".

Generous Loyal donors include U.N MDG Ambassador Emmanuel O Jibromah, Alhaji Abu Inu Umoru, Mr Olakunle ChurchHill, Ambassador Karo Ekewenu, Dr Mrs Awotedu, Mrs Pat Awele, Mr Emeka Nnmadi Uwenwekwe, Mz Joy Momodu, Mr Austin Amado and lots more

How to Donate:

Contact via IG / Twitter, @SirUti, NGO Coordinator Mz Joy Sillo 08063038867 or email team_uti@yahoo.com, IG / Twitter @IdahosaLaurie, Coordinator Mr. Omo 08035621758 or email laurieidahosa@gmail.com, IG / Twitter @MyChurchUnusual (churchunusualoffice@gmail.com)

N.B Please the names of donors are very important as it's the only way they would be encouraged to keep giving.