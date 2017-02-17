Tyler Scriven Techstars Atlanta, Ingressive to find the next big startup in Nigeria

Tyler Scriven is traveling to Lagos with Ingressive’s Tour of Tech this February.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Techstars Atlanta Managing Director Tyler Scriven is traveling to Lagos with Ingressive’s Tour of Tech this February 27 to March 4, 2017.

Scriven has settled on Nigeria as his first international recruitment because of the country’s rich history of yielding extremely talented and globally minded entrepreneurs. He visits Nigeria with the hope of identifying companies to participate in Techstars Atlanta’s upcoming accelerator program in July, in which they will receive a $120,000 investment and be surrounded by world-class mentors.

Prior to joining Techstars, Tyler was a member of the executive team at Palantir Technologies, where he served as Chief of Staff and Head of Operations. During his nearly six years at Palantir, he was broadly engaged in scaling the operations of the business from 100 to nearly 2,000 employees and saw the company grow to become one of the most valuable in Silicon Valley. He also co-founded ThinAir Labs, a Y Combinator-backed data security company.

He is an active angel investor and advises several startups, including Grab, AlphaFlow, Landed, Sequr, MyLumper and Storj. He received a bachelor's degree in American Studies and Economics from The University of Virginia. He currently resides in Atlanta, GA with his wife and young son.

 If you are interested to sit down with Tyler during his startup office hours, please sign up here: https://techstarseurope.typeform.com/to/mlzanB otherwise, catchup with them at Social Media Week, or see below events to meet Tyler as he makes the rounds:

Topic: Investing in Digital Media, Social Media Week Panel , Date: Feb 27, 2017,  Time: 3 - 4PM.

Topic: What is Techstars Community? Date: Mar 1, 2017,  Time:  5 - 7PM.

Dinner with Founders, Date: Mar 1, 2017, Time: 7 - 9.30PM 

To keep updated on Ingressive events and Tour of Tech schedule, sign up on www.ingressive.co

Author

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

