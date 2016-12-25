This Weekend :  Sundaze this sunday at Cocoon

Home > Events >

Come experience The Sunday Showdown as Cocoon Private presents SUNDAZE.

Featuring Live music, Cocktails and the perfect atmosphere to cool off.

Host: DJ Smooth

Date: 25th Dec. 2016

Time: 6pm

Venue: Cocoon, 190, Awolowo Road Ikoyi.

This is a feature by Cocoon

