"The Wedding Party" Mo Abudu, Sola Sobowale, Banky W attend record-breaking party

A record-breaking celebration party was held for "The Wedding Party," a movie which surpassed its 60 million budget to gross over 400 million naira at the box office.

The party which held at Eko Hotel and Suite on Sunday, February 19, 2017, was attended by Mo Abudu, Mai Atafo, Banky W, Kene Mkparu, Moses Babatope, Kemi Adetiba, Somkele Idhalama, Beverly Naya, Tope Oshin among others.

"The Wedding Party" is a romantic comedy that was released in 2016. Written by playwright, Tosin Otudeko, the movie starred Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Alibaba, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Zainab Balogun, Enyinna Nwigwe, Frank Donga, Saka, AY, Ikechukwu, Beverly Naya, Emma OhMaGod and Lepacious Bose.

A collaboration between EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Koga Studios and Inkblot Productions, "The Wedding Party" is currently the highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

"The Wedding Party" was directed by Kemi Adetiba.