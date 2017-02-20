"The Wedding Party" Mo Abudu, Sola Sobowale, Banky W attend record-breaking party

The event took place at the Sky lounge, Eko hotel & suites on Sunday, February 19, 2017.

A record-breaking celebration party was held for "The Wedding Party," a movie which surpassed its 60 million budget to gross over 400 million naira at the box office.

The party which held at Eko Hotel and Suite on Sunday, February 19, 2017, was attended by Mo Abudu, Mai Atafo, Banky W, Kene Mkparu, Moses Babatope, Kemi Adetiba, Somkele Idhalama, Beverly Naya, Tope Oshin among others. 

The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration play Kene Mkparu, Kemi Adetiba, Mo Abudu, Kene Mkparu, Naz Onuzo

"The Wedding Party" is a romantic comedy that was released in 2016. Written by playwright, Tosin Otudeko, the movie starred  Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Alibaba, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Zainab Balogun, Enyinna Nwigwe, Frank Donga, Saka, AY, Ikechukwu, Beverly Naya, Emma OhMaGod and Lepacious Bose.

A collaboration between EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Koga Studios and Inkblot Productions, "The Wedding Party" is currently the highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration play

The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration

"The Wedding Party" was directed by Kemi Adetiba.

Image
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration
    Kene Mkparu, Kemi Adetiba, Mo Abudu, Kene Mkparu, Naz Onuzo 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration
    Banky W 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration
    Tunde Demuren and Banky W 
  • Sola Sobowale 
  • Mo Abudu 
  • Ikechukwu 
  • Kemi Adetiba 
  • Kemi Adetiba 
  • Mo Abudu with special guests at the event 
  • Idia Aisien 
  • Somkhele Idhalama 
  • Ini-Dinma Okojie 
  • Bolanle Olukanmi and Beverly Naya 
  • Lala Akindoju 
  • Enyinna Umwigwe 
  • Debola Williams 
  • Deyemi Okanlawon and Frank Donga 
  • Frank Donga 
  • Mai Atafo 
  • Denola Grey 
  • Ifeoma Williams 
  • Lanre Olusola 
  • Ruth Osime 
  • Ini-Dinma Okojie with Mai Atafo 
  • Wofai Fada 
  • Betty Irabor 
  • Deyemi Okanlawon 
  • Mimi Onalaja 
  • Tosin Odunfa 
  • Bolanle Olukanmi, Mo Abudu and Beverly Naya 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • Tope Oshin 
  • Princess Abumere 
  • Emma Oh my God and wife 
  • Joe Ciroc 
  • Faith History 
  • Korrah Obidi 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • Pat Faniran 
  • Tosin Odunfa and Abbysinni 
  • Abbysinni 
  • Racheal Emenike 
  • Dr Bayo Adepetu 
  • Eunice Ofili 
  • Ufoma 
  • Gloria, Tolu, Jemima, Yemi and Tola 
  • Omotayo Adeola 
  • Micheal & Thelma Ogunlade 
  • Mai Atafo and Denola Grey 
  • Lanre & Dupe Olushola 
  • Joke Omolayo with Sola Sobowale 
  • Lynsey Elston and Corlette Kuntz 
  • Omoniyepe Ajose-Adeogun 
  • Funmi Ajose-Adeogun 
  • Mrs Tolu Sodipe 
  • Mrs Bunmi Odunowo 
  • Chidera Muoka & Nkechi Ogbonnah 
  • Stella Obinwa 
  • Tade Olafisoye 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party cast & crew 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • Mrs Yemi Eleke and Mrs Elaine Adeniyi 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration
    The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration
    The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya

