The Crossover Jam :  New Year’s Eve celebration party to hold in Abuja

As the year draws to an end, the City of Abuja is set to host the soon to be Biggest New Year’s Eve Celebration in Nigeria.

The entire city will be coming together to end 2016 and start the new year in love and immense happiness. The event itself has been packaged to give is audience impressions to remember for a very long time. The Crossover Jam is also a statement- that Nigeria can come together, for a remarkable and perhaps historical event.

The Crossover Jam is a brand that has come to stay, and is set to be an annual marker for the festive season and New Year’s Eve Celebration and a promising one. So wherever you are in Nigeria, particularly Abuja and surrounding cities, this is an event you should look to attend.

Recently, we met with the team of Organizers in Abuja, and they stressed on the fact that this event was not going to be the usual flat parties that are common in these parts. They also maintained that people coming together from all parts of Abuja and Nigeria will only further project the love and unity that are pivotal values in our great nation.

As Theo Godson Company is set to host the first ever Crossover Jam and a pioneer event for the celebration of the New Year’s Eve and Official Countdown to 2017, we are assured that the night is an unforgettable night in Nigeria, with lots of exciting features set to keep everyone entertained all night.

Event Features

The features for The Crossover Jam include;

Music

Comedy

Dance

Glow props

Fireworks

Sport Highlights

Entertainment Industry Highlights

National Highlights

Memory Capsule

Game Arcade

Red Carpet Interviews

Official Countdown and so much more.

Event Details

Date: December 31, 2016

Venue: Tobix Recreational Park and Garden, close to Next Cash & Carry, along Banex – Gwarinpa Road, Abuja FCT.