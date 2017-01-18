The Chronicles Of Ushbebe Organizers announce ticket prices for top comedy concert

Nigerian comedian & OAP, Justice Nuagbe is set to hold the 7th edition at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

  Published:
Nigerian comedian & OAP, Justice Nuagbe, aka Ushbebe is set to hold the 7th edition of his comedy concert next month.

The Chronicles of Ushbebe Live will hold on Sunday, February 26, 2016 at Eko Hotel and Suites.

Chronicles of Ushbebe play

Chronicles of Ushbebe

 

This year's edition tagged "Ya Dadi 7" will feature top Nigerian artiste including Phyno, Mr Eazi, Olamide, Tekno, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Harrysong, Kcee, Solidstar and lots more while comedians for the night are Gordons, AY, Akpororo, Helen Paul, Seyi Law, Funnybone, Kenny Blaq among others

ALSO READ: Ushbebe Comedian, wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

TICKET PRICES: Regular- 5K; VIP- 15K and Table for 10- 1Million

DATE: February 26, 2016

TIME: 5PM

VENUE: Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Purchase your tickets at all Tastee Fried Chicken outlets, Ebeano stores, SLOT, Genesis cinemas, Filmhouse cinemas, www.ariiyatickets.com and www.nairabox.com or Call: 08029906500, 08060397238 for more details.

Pulse.ng is an official media partner of this event.

