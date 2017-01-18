Nigerian comedian & OAP, Justice Nuagbe is set to hold the 7th edition at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.
The Chronicles of Ushbebe Live will hold on Sunday, February 26, 2016 at Eko Hotel and Suites.
This year's edition tagged "Ya Dadi 7" will feature top Nigerian artiste including Phyno, Mr Eazi, Olamide, Tekno, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Harrysong, Kcee, Solidstar and lots more while comedians for the night are Gordons, AY, Akpororo, Helen Paul, Seyi Law, Funnybone, Kenny Blaq among others
TICKET PRICES: Regular- 5K; VIP- 15K and Table for 10- 1Million
DATE: February 26, 2016
TIME: 5PM
VENUE: Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.
Purchase your tickets at all Tastee Fried Chicken outlets, Ebeano stores, SLOT, Genesis cinemas, Filmhouse cinemas, www.ariiyatickets.com and www.nairabox.com or Call: 08029906500, 08060397238 for more details.
Pulse.ng is an official media partner of this event.
