ÌTÀN Hafiz Oyetoro, Yinka Davies, Efe Mayford- Orhorha entertain guests with live play

The story produced by Thespian Family Theatre & Productions was live on stage on December 26, 2016 at the Muson Centre, Onike, Lagos.

The thrilling stage play ‘ÌTÀN The story’ produced by THESPIAN Family Theatre & Productions was live on stage on December 26, 2016 at the Muson Centre, Onike, Lagos.

This years edition had popular stage icons like Hafiz Oyetoro a.k.a ‘Saka’, Yinka Davies, Efe Mayford- Orhorha, Lara Akinsola, Nissi George, Paul Adams, Kunle Dada, Henry Arnold entertain guests with there talents.

ÌTÀN the story is a total theatre production with rich drama, music and a blend of cultural and contemporary dance. The play also brings to the fore, the tension and misunderstanding that often exists between different age-generations.

ÌTÀN, written by Ayo Jaiyesimi founder of THESPIAN Family Theatre & Productions, showcases Àsìkò (‘Time’ personified) who intervenes in a feud between hotheaded village elder and his newly discovered ‘city, roller-coaster’ grandson.

Both strongly rooted in their beliefs, refuse to shift their grounds in their battle for ‘generational’ supremacy. Àsìkò takes them on a journey into the past and the future and they both discover dark secrets that make them come to terms with the fact that they need each other to survive.

If you missed the show at the Muson not to worry the play comes back on stage at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos from the 1st to 3rd of January 2017

Time: 3:00pm & 6:00pm daily

Tickets: Regular Plus N1,000

Tickets are available at partner outlets – MUSON Centre, Naija Ticketshop, Afritickets, Ozone Cinemas, FilmHouse Cinemas, Shoprite Stores, AriiyaTickets Silverbird Galleria, Ethnic Heritage Centre, Bogobiri, Terrakulture, Citrus Lifestyle, SLOT, HealthPlus (City & Palms Malls) and Ebeano.

