Startup Grind Lagos Global startup community to host Nimi Akinkugbe

The event will be holding on Saturday February 25, 2017 at Cranium One, 1, Towry Close, off Idejo Street, Victoria Island.
Nimi Akinkugbe, who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bestman Games Ltd, also has a successful banking career spanning over 23 years and will be explaining the basics to achieving financial mastery as well as sharing tips on how to achieve financial security for yourself and business.
Startup Grind is a global startup community designed to educate, inspire and connect entrepreneurs. Founded in Silicon Valley, Startup Grind now spans over 200 cities across the world.
This meetup is proudly supported by The Afropreneur, Einsteinette Ltd, NMD Studios, Chudy and Taxify.
Date: February 25, 2017
Time: 3PM
Venue: Cranium One, 1, Towry Close, off Idejo Street, Victoria Island
For more information, contact uwem@startupgrind.com or blessing@startupgrind.com