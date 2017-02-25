Startup Grind Lagos Global startup community to host Nimi Akinkugbe

The event will be holding on Saturday February 25, 2017 at Cranium One, 1, Towry Close, off Idejo Street, Victoria Island.

Startup Grind to host Chief Executive Officer of Bestman Games Ltd, Nimi Akinkugbe as she speaks on "Mastering your financial grind".

Nimi Akinkugbe, who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bestman Games Ltd, also has a successful banking career spanning over 23 years and will be explaining the basics to achieving financial mastery as well as sharing tips on how to achieve financial security for yourself and business.

Startup Grind is a global startup community designed to educate, inspire and connect entrepreneurs. Founded in Silicon Valley, Startup Grind now spans over 200 cities across the world.

This meetup is proudly supported by The Afropreneur, Einsteinette Ltd, NMD Studios, Chudy and Taxify.

Date: February 25, 2017

Time: 3PM

Venue: Cranium One, 1, Towry Close, off Idejo Street, Victoria Island

For more information, contact uwem@startupgrind.com or blessing@startupgrind.com

