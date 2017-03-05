Saduwa, Africa's first Afrocentric Social Network built by a Nigerian StartUp, is out to beat Facebook, Snapchat & Instagram with their relatable African filters, emojis, & augmented reality.

The launch of this great app held at the Landmark events centre on Saturday 4th of March 2017 with lot of guests in attendance.

Saduwa means "to come together", an experience that defines our way of life, coming together and socializing in a space where culture is empowered and celebrated.

The Saduwa App enhances interactions by catering to specific location-based needs of users. It also employs augmented reality to redefine user experience with Snapchat-like filters that are 100% African. Some of the filters include masks, African sculptures and slangs.

Jennifer Chizua the founder of Startpreneurs has secured a collaborative partnership with Don Jazzy’s new tech startup Flobyt to leverage Saduwa’s platform to make free internet accessible to users.

For all its Afrocentricity, Saduwa is a location based app that leverages on a user’s location to serve value. Users can showcase their businesses, promote services and locate other businesses locally and internationally.

Users can share their thoughts and photos, read the latest news, chat with your friends and family and promote your business or brand all in one place.

According to Lucy Okonkowo, CEO of Saduwa, Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS), also known as the State Security Service (SSS,) currently employs Saduwa as a means of alerting users to high security risks.