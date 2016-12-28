Soundcity MVP Award :  Davido, Patoranking, Tekno, Olamide, others to perform at 2016 edition

The 2016 Soundcity MVP Award Festival will hold on December 29, 2016 at the Expo Center, Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, Nigeria.

Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth, A-list and Africa's most celebrated comedian will perform as host, alongside a performers' line up from Tanzania, South Africa to Nigeria for the show, which will broadcast live across the globe from the venue.

While Davido, Patoranking, Olamide, Kiss Daniel and Tekno have been confirmed as first set of performers, with loads of surprise performances on the MVP night.

Best Male contenders Patoranking and Olamide would share the stage with Davido - who is nominated for Digital Artiste of the Year alongside Kiss Daniel and Tekno who are both going head to head for Video of the Year plaque.

Get ready to see Davido and Nasty C perform 'Coolest Kid in Africa' together for the first time ever to an audience of over 50 million+ across and every city in Africa? This might just happen on the 29th of December, Keep a tab on soundcitymvp.com as more performers would be announced.

Buy your ticket at soundcitymvp.com now.