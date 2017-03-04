Social Media Week Lagos Logan movie premiere wraps up 2017 edition

The event which had lots of guest in attendance held late on Friday, 3rd March at the Filmhouse IMAX cinemas, Lekki.

Social Media Week Lagos 2017 edition was ceremoniously rounded up with the premiere of Logan.

The movie premiere held at late on Friday, 3rd March, 2017 at the Filmhouse IMAX cinemas, Lekki.

Guests which included speakers from the sessions during the week, celebrities and attendees flooded the cinema to get entertained and also witness the wonders of the IMAX experience.

Celebrities spotted at the event include Adesua Etomi, Seyi Law, Sammie Okposo, Noble Igwe, Yinka Davies, Illrymz, Destiny Amaka, and many more.

It was definitely a good way to relax and ease the pressure accumulated through sitting at various sessions during the one week program at Landmark events centre.

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

