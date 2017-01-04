Social Media Week Lagos will celebrates its 5th year next month, February 27 - March 3, 2017 at Landmark Centre, Oniru Lagos.

Social Media Week Lagos is a week long conference that provides the ideas, trends, insights and inspiration to help people and businesses understand how to achieve more in a hyper-connected world with a mission to help people and organizations connect through collaboration, learning and the sharing of ideas and information.

The event features a central stage for keynotes and panels, multiple rooms for workshops, masterclasses and presentations, and an area dedicated to co-working, networking and interactive installations.

With attendees from across Africa and around the world annually, over 12,000 people participate in the conference which garners hundreds of press mentions and has a social reach of 810 million.

Speakers at the conference include Osayi Emokpae Lasisi, Director Mindshare Communications Limited; Collins Onuegbu, Founder Signal Alliance; Laverne Lauren Thomas, Digital Marketing Consultant, The Social Atelier.

Feature speakers are Collins Onuegbu, Ngozi Odita, Franklin Ozekhome, ‘Gbenga Sèsan, Claudine Moore, Osagie Alonge, Oreoluwa Somolu Lesi, Eniola Tito Abumere, Obi Asika, Obi Asika and Daryn Wober.

For event breakdown and schedule, Visit https://socialmediaweek.org/lagos/schedule/