Social Media Week 2017 Workshop on knowing your customer better to hold on March 4

This workshop is aimed at fashion brands and business, entrepreneurs in fashion, design, retail, tech or media.

Do you really know your customer?

Many fashion brands and businesses segment their customers in the wrong way, causing a mismatch in developing winning marketing strategies.

Creating the right marketing message, targeting the right customers, increase customer loyalty and of course missed sales oppourtunites. Whether you are addressing unmet needs or introducting a new product or solution to the market, this workshop will shed light on the importance of targeting customer segments and creating user profiles that's right for your business.

The workshop session will also cover the following;

  • Learn the importance of customer segmentations

  • How to create user and customer profiles for your brand and business.

  • Learn how to turn your user profiles into actual customers.

  • Learn how to use social media to increase engagement and target your customers.

  • Plan content and marketing and brand strategy around your target customers.

Workshop Facilitator

You'll be in good hands in this workshop because the session would be lead by Jumoke Adekunle the General Manager, Tommy Hillfiger, Nigeria. Jumoke is a seasoned brand and marketing expert with years of experience as the brand manager for Nike West Africa and Nike UK leading some of their brand campaigns and delivery consumer strategies. Jumoke has successfully driven brand campaigns through integrated marketing, focused on brand communications, digital, retail environments, consumer events, product seeding and insights research.

Who should attend?

This workshop is aimed at fashion brands and business, entrepreneurs in fashion, design, retail, tech or media.

Ok I'm in...what do I need to do to attend?

Great! RSVP now (very limited seats) and come prepared to do some role play, interactive activities and of course whatever you feel comfortable taking lots of notes on.

Venue: 1B Ayinde Akinmade Off Admiralty, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Time: 11AM - 2:30 PM

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2017

Author

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

