She Rocks Munachi Abii to headline November edition

The former Most beautiful girl in Nigeria will be celebrated at the event along side other top female celebrities.

  • Published:
Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2007,  Munachi Abii will be headlining this month's edition of She Rocks at the Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos.

Munachi Abii, born Munachi Gail Teresa Abii Nwankwo is a Nigerian rap / hip-hop artist, songwriter, pageant winner, television presenter and model who performs under the name Muna.

The former beauty queen born and raised in Port-hacourt signed a multi-year management contract with Ayo Shonaiya's RMG company and worked on her debut album The Goddess, The Hustler. Muna was one of the female rappers to feature and represent Nigeria on the globally televised BET Cypher for the BET Awards in 2011.

Other celebrities expected at the event include Kel, Faith, DJ Nana, Mz Kiss, Cindy, Adenike and many more

This monthly event is put together to celebrate and recognize girl power.

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2016

Venue: Hard Rock Café, Plot No 3 & 4, Block XVI, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island

Time: 7pm

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

