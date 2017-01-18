She Rocks Munachi Abii to headline November edition

The former Most beautiful girl in Nigeria will be celebrated at the event along side other top female celebrities.
Munachi Abii, born Munachi Gail Teresa Abii Nwankwo is a Nigerian rap / hip-hop artist, songwriter, pageant winner, television presenter and model who performs under the name Muna.
The former beauty queen born and raised in Port-hacourt signed a multi-year management contract with Ayo Shonaiya's RMG company and worked on her debut album The Goddess, The Hustler. Muna was one of the female rappers to feature and represent Nigeria on the globally televised BET Cypher for the BET Awards in 2011.
Other celebrities expected at the event include Kel, Faith, DJ Nana, Mz Kiss, Cindy, Adenike and many more
This monthly event is put together to celebrate and recognize girl power.
Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2016
Venue: Hard Rock Café, Plot No 3 & 4, Block XVI, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island
Time: 7pm
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.