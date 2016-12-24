This edition took place on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Hard Rock Café, Plot No 3 & 4, Block XVI, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island.
Another edition of She Rocks! A one of a kind event held on Thursday, December, 2016 at Hard Rock Café with Bukky Karibi headlining the show.
Top female acts including Immaculate, Thoedora, and Okiemute thrilled guests at the event with their breathtaking performances. Portraits were handed to women who have done incredibly well in their areas of specialization.
This women include CEO and founder of 'The Bobby Taylor Company' and 'Invicta Africa' Bukky Karibi Whyte and Dj Cuppy. “Abbey Chile Abuede popularly known as “Sexy Steel” was also recognized at the event for the Man Crush, December edition.
Host for the night were Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and Faith with music from Dj Nana.
