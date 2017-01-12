She Leads Africa Accelerator to hold 'SLAY Festival' this month

The one-day event is to celebrate women accomplishing great things in arts, culture, tech, entertainment, and other sectors.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
She Leads Africa (SLA) play She Leads Africa

Spotify Music streaming platform 'offers' Barack Obama a job
Pulse List 2016 The 10 most influential people in Nigerian Tech
Facebook Social network is finally going to start making money off its video audience
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel no longer thinks his dream of a floating libertarian utopia is realistic
In Kenya You could go to jail for using an unregistered SIM card
eLDee Music mogul details how greed has destroyed music distribution in Alaba market
Joke Coker Constellation boss to hold Neuro-Linguistic Programming in Nigeria
Aavishkaar India-based impact fund wants to raise $150 million for investments in Africa
Yahoo Tech giant to be renamed Altaba, Mayer to leave board after Verizon deal
Intel Chip-making giant acquires 15% stake in HERE maps

She Leads Africa is set to hold SLAY Festival, a one-day event to celebrate women accomplishing great things in arts, culture, tech, entertainment, and other sectors.

The festival will hold on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Running Shed, Nigerian Railway Corporations Compound, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

She Leads Africa SLAY Festival play

She Leads Africa SLAY Festival

 

ALSO READThe 10 most influential people in Nigerian Tech

Some of the speakers include: CEO of Gemstone Group, Fela Durotoye; Founder of CEO of House of Tara, Tara Durotoye; Film Producer and CEO of ROK Studios, Mary Remmy Njoku; Founder of Invicta Africa and The Bobby Taylor Company, Bukky Karibi-Whyte; Film and Music Video Director, Kemi Adetiba, among others.

She Leads Africa play

She Leads Africa

 

Other things attendees can expect many other goodies and networking opportunities.

Venue: Running Shed, Nigerian Railway Corporations Compound, Ebute-Metta, Lagos

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2017

Time: 10am

You can find ticket information on the She Leads Africa website.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 Gold & Glam Light up your celebrationbullet
2 LoudNProudLive Frank Osodi, Linda Ikeji, Ugo Igbokwe attend 2nd annual...bullet
3 Fractures Gideon Okeke, Beverly Naya, Patrick Diabuah others to...bullet

Events

Social Media Week Lagos 2017
Social Media Week Lagos Facebook's CPO, Chris Cox to speak at this year's edition
Face of Okija 2016 winners
Face of Okija 2016 Chukwudi Enukoha, Chinasa Ezeamaka emerge as winners
 
ITAN Award-winning epic play live on stage this January
Mr. KAN lending a helping hand at the picnic
Oladiran Olusegun Adebutu Foundation Non-Profit organisation holds new year party for orphans, vulnerable Children