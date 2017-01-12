The one-day event is to celebrate women accomplishing great things in arts, culture, tech, entertainment, and other sectors.
The festival will hold on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Running Shed, Nigerian Railway Corporations Compound, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.
Some of the speakers include: CEO of Gemstone Group, Fela Durotoye; Founder of CEO of House of Tara, Tara Durotoye; Film Producer and CEO of ROK Studios, Mary Remmy Njoku; Founder of Invicta Africa and The Bobby Taylor Company, Bukky Karibi-Whyte; Film and Music Video Director, Kemi Adetiba, among others.
Other things attendees can expect many other goodies and networking opportunities.
Venue: Running Shed, Nigerian Railway Corporations Compound, Ebute-Metta, Lagos
Date: Saturday, January 21, 2017
Time: 10am
You can find ticket information on the She Leads Africa website.
