She Rocks! Ruggedman, Kel performs as Muna headlined January edition

The event held at Hard Rock Café, Plot No 3 & 4, Block XVI, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island on Wednesday, January 18, 2016.

  • Published:
Image

Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2007,  Munachi Abii headlined the January edition of She Rocks!

Muna and Ruggedman

Muna and Ruggedman

 

She Rocks! January edition was anchored by Faith History alongside Adenike and guests were treated to amazing performances by Ruggedman, Kel, Mz Kiss, C. Thelma, Shimar & Cindy with music from the turntable by the amazing DJ Nana.

Kel at She Rocks! January 2017

Kel at She Rocks! January 2017

 

Veteran rapper and designer, Ruggedman was also awarded the plaque of the She Rocks! Man Crush of the month at the event.

Pulse ambassador, Rich Tanksley, artiste Korah Obidi and VJ Chuey Chu at She Rocks! January 2017

Pulse ambassador, Rich Tanksley, artiste Korah Obidi and VJ Chuey Chu at She Rocks! January 2017

 

This monthly event is put together to celebrate and recognize girl power.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

