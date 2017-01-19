Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2007, Munachi Abii headlined the January edition of She Rocks!

The event held at Hard Rock Café, Plot No 3 & 4, Block XVI, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island on Wednesday, January 18, 2016.

She Rocks! January edition was anchored by Faith History alongside Adenike and guests were treated to amazing performances by Ruggedman, Kel, Mz Kiss, C. Thelma, Shimar & Cindy with music from the turntable by the amazing DJ Nana.

Veteran rapper and designer, Ruggedman was also awarded the plaque of the She Rocks! Man Crush of the month at the event.

This monthly event is put together to celebrate and recognize girl power.