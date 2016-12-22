Home > Events >

Reekado Banks :  Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Iyanya, Falz give breathtaking performances at 'Thank You' concert

The event held yesterday, Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos.

  • Published:
Image

Reekado Banks alonside the Mavin crew and industry colleagues entertained lot of fans at the artiste's 'Thank You' concert.

Iyanya with Don Jazzy play

Iyanya with Don Jazzy

 

Held on the night of December 21, 2016, at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, performances trooped in starting from the upcoming and wannabe artists to the established industry big boys.

Falz play

Falz

 

Artistes that graced the stage include Small Doctor, Koker, Chidinma, Viktoh, Ycee, Tekno, Sugarboy, Kiss Daniel and Falz the bahd guy who stood out from the pack with a commanding performance, aided by dancers and their pleasing choreography.

Kissdaniel and Reekado Banks play

Kissdaniel and Reekado Banks

 

Members of the Mavin crew which included Don Jazzy, Di'ja, Korede Bello, Tiwa Savage and Iyanya came out to support their small boy turned biggy man.

Kissdaniel play

Kissdaniel

 

Reekado Banks went on to thrill the fans with his hit songs - 'Standard', 'Oluwa ni', 'Problem' and 'Katapot' which had some fans going emotional.

The Mavin singer and industry colleagues conclusively gave fans a thrilling Christmas treat with the gift of their music.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

