The event held yesterday, Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos.
Reekado Banks: Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Iyanya, Falz give breathtaking performances at 'Thank You' concert
Future Awards Africa 2016: Nana Akuffo-Addo, Aregbesola, Peter Obi, Oby Ezekwesili attends 11th edition
Ovation Red Carol: John Dramani Mahama, King Sunny Ade, Opral Benson others attend annual Christmas concert
Held on the night of December 21, 2016, at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, performances trooped in starting from the upcoming and wannabe artists to the established industry big boys.
Artistes that graced the stage include Small Doctor, Koker, Chidinma, Viktoh, Ycee, Tekno, Sugarboy, Kiss Daniel and Falz the bahd guy who stood out from the pack with a commanding performance, aided by dancers and their pleasing choreography.
ALSO READ: Mr Eazi Falz, Phyno, Reminisce, others perform at ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos
Members of the Mavin crew which included Don Jazzy, Di'ja, Korede Bello, Tiwa Savage and Iyanya came out to support their small boy turned biggy man.
Reekado Banks went on to thrill the fans with his hit songs - 'Standard', 'Oluwa ni', 'Problem' and 'Katapot' which had some fans going emotional.
The Mavin singer and industry colleagues conclusively gave fans a thrilling Christmas treat with the gift of their music.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.