Reekado Banks alonside the Mavin crew and industry colleagues entertained lot of fans at the artiste's 'Thank You' concert.

Held on the night of December 21, 2016, at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, performances trooped in starting from the upcoming and wannabe artists to the established industry big boys.

Artistes that graced the stage include Small Doctor, Koker, Chidinma, Viktoh, Ycee, Tekno, Sugarboy, Kiss Daniel and Falz the bahd guy who stood out from the pack with a commanding performance, aided by dancers and their pleasing choreography.

Members of the Mavin crew which included Don Jazzy, Di'ja, Korede Bello, Tiwa Savage and Iyanya came out to support their small boy turned biggy man.

Reekado Banks went on to thrill the fans with his hit songs - 'Standard', 'Oluwa ni', 'Problem' and 'Katapot' which had some fans going emotional.

The Mavin singer and industry colleagues conclusively gave fans a thrilling Christmas treat with the gift of their music.