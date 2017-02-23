Quilox Ultra Pool Party February edition tagged "Cupid's nest" to hold this weekend

Lagos biggest night club, Quilox presents another edition of its monthly pool party holding this weekend at Tickle Bay.

  • Published:
Quilox Ultra Pool Party February 2017 edition play Quilox Ultra Pool Party February 2017 edition

Get ready as The Quilox Ultra Pool Party returns with a bang for its February edition themed "Cupid's nest".

The monthly event will hold on Sunday, 26 February, 2017 at Tickle bay, km 13, Lekki express way, Lagos.

Come experience the most exquisite and lavish party by the pool or in the pool and don't forget it's the season of love, Cupid is about shoot his Arrows.

Side attractions include games, volley ball match, performances from Airboy, Yonda, Dammy Krane and others with back to back music coming from top Nigerian celebrity DJs.

To book a cabana contact - 081 4009 0009 #QUPP #QuiloxUltraPoolParty #lagos #dresstogetwet #ticklebay #fun #games #models #poolparty #luxurylifestyle

Date: Sunday, 26 February, 2017

Venue: Tickle Bay, Lekki - Epe Expressway.

Dress Code: Come dressed to get wet , Ladies - Bikini, Guys - Please don’t wear native.

Follow @quiloxpp for more information.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

