Pulse 2016 list Top 10 events that rocked in 2016

The year 2016 saw huge concerts, long week fashion shows, big weddings, album launches, product launches seminars and conferences. Lagos proved again to be the hottest location for premium events with most of this events held in the center of excellence.

Pulse Events has rounded up 10 events that rocked us in the year 2016.

10. Asa Live In Lagos Concert: After waiting for years for our Nigerian French singer and songwriter Asa to hold a concert in Nigeria, the day finally came. Fans of Asa's music stormed the Eko hotel and Suites to watch one of the most exciting artists to have emerged in the last decade live on stage.

It was more than a night to remember as Asa performed for two hours, keeping the energy levels in the hall high. There was singing, dancing, live instrumentation and magic all round. The audience sang until they lost their voices, and Asa simply went on. As the show progressed, social media was buzzing; the concert became the number one trending topic in Nigeria.

Asa Live In Lagos concert raised the bar, It was truly an extraordinary event; a night never to forget.

9. "The Wedding Party" Premiere: The premiere of this movie held at Eko Hotel and Suites but trust me the venue looked entirely different because of the work put into both the interior and exterior decoration of the venue.

The star studded event saw the movie cast, special dignitaries and celebrities walk the red carpet including Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, Pastor Tony Rapu, Lanre Olusola, Patrick Doyle, Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Genevieve Nnaji, Chigurl, Omoni Oboli, Ifeoma McDermott, OC Ukeje, Rita Dominic, Kemi Lala-Akindoju, Noble Igwe, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Mimi Onalaja, Timi Dakola among others.

The premiere also broke the record for the largest mannequin challenge in Nigeria with an entire theatre posing in tribute of the recent social media phenomenon.

8. Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2016: The 2016 edition of the foremost fashion week marked its 6th year the show launched. This edition themed 'Connecting the Dots' brought consumers and designers together where pieces can be purchased first hand from designers with the possibility of shopping straight off the runway!

Top designers that showcased at this years edition included Style Temple, Mai Atafo, Lanre Da Silva, Toju Foyeh, Tokyo James, Lisa Folawiyo, Bridget Awosika to mention a few. From the designs to the fabrics plus the hot models it was another success story for the organizers.

7. Jidenna Exclusive Album Launch Party: Nigerian-American singer Jidenna held an exclusive album launch party at the Hard Rock Cafe, Oniru Lagos. I have never seen hard rock cafe rock like that. The venue was filled to capacity with so much energy moving around as Jidenna performed some of his hit songs like ‘Chief don’t run’, ‘Knickers’ and ‘A little bit more’.

Jidenna’s performance was one to be remembered, as attention to detail and a honed showmanship leading people on, and ultimately providing an experience worthy of all the hype. Everyone left the venue entertained.

6. GTBank Fashion Weekend: Gtbankfshnwknd debuts with a promise to 'promote enterprise' and that's exactly what you get when you step into the expansive venue of the fashion weekend that kicked off impressive.

The massive event had Master Classes with speakers like Oke Maduewesi, CEO Zaron Cosmetics, Claire Sulmers, Fashion Bomb Daily, Sam Fine, Celebrity Makeup Artist, to mention a few. The runway show had perfect lighting for photography and the designers including Toju Foyeh, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn, Style Temple, Adama Paris, David Tlale came all out to impress with their designs.

Without mincing words, the show kicked off exciting and unbelievably good for a first edition.

5. AMVCA 2016: The fourth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) at Eko Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

MultiChoice did it again in terms of excellent organization and punctuality; something a lot of event organizers have taken for granted and I personally find to be disrespectful.

The award ceremony was hosted by IK Osakioduwa and Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini. Top winners include Daniel K Daniel who won the "Best Actor" award, Adesua Etomi who won "Best Actress," Stephanie Linus' "Dry" which won "Best Overall movie," and Akin Omotosho, who won "Best Director."

At 4PM on the dot the red carpet was shut down and the main event kicked off, no African time. The direction and creativity behind the planning and producing of the event was spot on.

4. Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged 2016: When you talk about a concert that has all the ingredient that is required to entertain you and justify the money you spent on ticket and the stress of leaving your sweet home, it has to be Rhythm Unplugged.

This year edition had a massive line up with our star boy Wizkid who cancelled his own concert billed to hold same month due to health issues. But to our amazement the star boy performed live at one of the biggest concert in Nigeria. Other artist on stage include Omawumi, Waje, P Square, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Reekado Banks, Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello amongst others.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Flytime Appreciation award to comedian Basketmouth by Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola on behalf of the Flytime group.

I think only a concert this big can make an artist forget his doctor report.

3. Olic 3: Olamide Live In Concert 3rd edition would have easily been our number one event for the year it had almost everything from the crowd to the artist line up and the performances, i will say on point. The production was also smooth with lighting and sound perfect. But the organizers had issues with crowd management, ticket sales and security. More tickets than available seats were sold and that was clear from all the shuffling that went on in the regular stand where many remained standing all through the night. Some other persons who had purchased tickets had theirs cancelled for such intriguing reasons as the absence of tags.

Journalists with press passes were also treated shabbily by security agents with incidents of pick-pocketing and other vices at the end of the event.

In general it was a good event but the organizers can do better in subsequent editions. This is our number 3 event for 2016

2. Soundcity MVP Awards 2016: The Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 held at Eko Hotel and Suites with back to back performances from top African artistes.

The show anchored by ace comedian, Basketmouth kicked off with DJ Neptune dishing out monster hits from his turn table alongside hypeman and Cool FM OAP Do2dtun.

Celebrities present at the event include Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Banky W, Darey, Ramsey Nouah, Mai Atafo, OC Ukeje, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Adesua Etomi, Ubi Franklin, Beverly Naya, Harrysong, Sheyman, Toni Tones, Emma Nyra, Omowunmi Akinnifesi.

Though some of the winners like Yemi Alade (Best Female Artist)South African revered rapper Cassper Nyovest(Best Hip hop Artist) and Kiss Daniel (Best Pop Artist of the Year) were not in sight to pick up their respective awards, the event had good organization, and most of the nominees were in attendance. Which makes this event our number 2 event for 2016

1. The Experience 2016: “The Experience” 2016 gathered people from all nooks and crannies of the world to worship and praise God. The event themed “Revealing Jesus” held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS.

It was a powerful Experience to say the least. The world brought their praise on in Lagos with a well behaved crowd, excellent security, and the meticulous organization of the House on The Rock Church.

Words cannot describe the atmosphere, there was a spirit in the air and you don’t need to be a churchgoer to feel it, the only pre-requisite is a soul and you can bet it will be uplifted by the harmonic voice of Don Moen, the awakening vocals from Chioma Jesus reminding your spirit that its safe to take a trip with Jesus, the ever so true and consistent Sammy Okposo and the enigmatic Donnie McClurkin. The Experience was the number 1 event for 2016.

Other Amazing events from 2016 that narrowly missed the list

Ay Live on Easter Sunday: Ay Live put together by comedian, actor and business man Ayo Makun has become a house hold name and is the biggest comedy concert in Nigeria with a huge artist line up and a massive turnout.

All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA): The All Africa Music Awards one of the most memorable awards ceremony in 2016. Top dignitaries were in attendance and performances were top class.