'Meet The OAPs' Opeyemi Oyefeso, Ona Aboloko, Ife Ajagbe enjoy intimate evening with fans

It was a super-glam evening with three of the star On Air Personalities of Metro97.7FM  on Sunday February 19, 2016.

Image

It was a super-glam evening with three of the star On Air Personalities of Metro97.7FM  on Sunday February 19 when listeners and the entertainment industry had the opportunity to meet the OAPs.

Opeyemi Oyefeso (King Yhemiee), Ona Aboloko and Ife Ajagbe came out in grand style and with the sole purpose of enjoying an intimate evening with their fans and friends.

There were lovely performances by Sean Tizzle, Omotayo , Ceeboi, Sojay, Mz Kiss, Daniella Oji, Kola Soul and Tolu (PFame) naturally made karaoke look professional.

The evening had a good dose of fun and humour with comedian, ATM as the Host/MC. 

The event was proudly supported by Metro FM, Martell, lounge 365, Eedas Atelier, Media Guide, Purple Digits and Celeb Stopover.

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

