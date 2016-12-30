Home > Events >

LoudNProudLive Series :  Aramide to perform at the GlitzNGlam edition this weekend

LoudNProudLive Series Aramide to perform at the GlitzNGlam edition this weekend

NMO Management & PR in association with Nella Hengstler (Austrian Embassy-Head of Commerce) presents the GlitzNGlam Edition.

  • Published:
One Nite Live & Unplugged 3rd Anniversary GlitzNGlam Edition NYE Premium Platform play One Nite Live & Unplugged 3rd Anniversary GlitzNGlam Edition NYE Premium Platform

Eva Alordiah Female rapper holds album listening party
Afropolitan Vibes Reminisce, Tesh Carter, Meghaloh, others thrill fans at September edition
She Rocks! Event to hold 2nd edition
MaIN Festival King Sunny Ade, 2baba, Asa, Dbanj & Wizkid to storm Supremacy concert
Bovi Kate Henshaw, M.I, Omawumi, Basketmouth, others attend 'Its Her Day' movie premiere
Dj Xclusive Tekno, Sound Sultan, Oritse Femi, others rocks stage at all white party [Photos]

NMO Management & PR in association with Nella Hengstler (Austrian Embassy-Head of Commerce) presents  the GlitzNGlam Edition of One Nite: Live & Unplugged Special 3rd Anniversary #NYE #PremiumPlatform.

Come see Afrima Awards best female act Aramide live on  stage alongside LoudNProudLive's One Sound Band in an intimate and beautiful setting.

Time: 7PM

Date: Saturday 31st December 2016

Venue: Nella's Residence (Ikoyi, Lagos)

Strictly by invitation:
RSVP to confirm your attendance: 090 3633 3308
Email: nmomanagement@gmail.com

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

Top 3

1 OLIC 3 Olamide, Davido, Phyno, Lil Kesh shuts down Lagos one againbullet
2 Gold & Glam Light up your celebrationbullet
3 Alibaba Olamide joins line up for January 1st Concertbullet

Events

Wizkid picking up his award
Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Wizkid, Tekno, Sauti Sol, Olamide win big at this year's edition
LoudNProudLive Series Music & Fashion Runway Edition with Frank Osodi & Friends
LoudNProudLive Series Frank Oshodi, Ejiro Amos, others to showcase at the Luxury Edition
Vector
Vector Illbliss, Jesse Jagz, CDQ, General Pype performs at Lafiaji concert
 
Basketmouth Ace comedian receives 2016 Flytime Appreciation Award