NMO Management & PR in association with Nella Hengstler (Austrian Embassy-Head of Commerce) presents the GlitzNGlam Edition.
NMO Management & PR in association with Nella Hengstler (Austrian Embassy-Head of Commerce) presents the GlitzNGlam Edition of One Nite: Live & Unplugged Special 3rd Anniversary #NYE #PremiumPlatform.
Come see Afrima Awards best female act Aramide live on stage alongside LoudNProudLive's One Sound Band in an intimate and beautiful setting.
Time: 7PM
Date: Saturday 31st December 2016
Venue: Nella's Residence (Ikoyi, Lagos)
Strictly by invitation:
RSVP to confirm your attendance: 090 3633 3308
Email: nmomanagement@gmail.com
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.