Another edition of the LoudNProudLive Series will be holding on Thursday December 29, 2016 at Lotus, 30 Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island Lagos.

This special edition themed the Luxury Edition will see music and fashion live on the runway. Legend and icon, designer Frank Osodi and friends including international designers like Estella Couture, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Big Ben Kilani and (House of Bunor), international models will showcase their collections at the event.

With musical performances from Shiikane, Dubie (ex The Pulse), Kola Soul, Brain Cox, Squi, and T-Rex da Wordsmith with support from the LoudNProudLive 'One Sound' Band.

Host: 39th Miss Nigeria 2015: Lessi Peter Vigboro

LoudNProudLive Series... Keeping real music alive every last Thursday of the month.

Red carpet: 5PM

Date: Thursday 29 December, 2016

Venue: LOTUS 30 Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island, Lagos. (Opposite UBA close to Law School