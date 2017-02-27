Nigerian comedian, compere and OAP, Ushbebe held the 7th edition of his signature show, The Chronicles of Ushbebe Live, on Sunday, February 26, 2016 at Eko Hotel and Suites.

This year's edition tagged "Ya Dadi 7" saw top Nigerian artiste live on stage including Phyno, Olamide, Falz, Harrysong, Solidstar, Young 6ix, Mayorkun, Seyi Shay, Runtown, Reekado Banks, Praiz, Skuki, and Koker.

Top comedians also live on stage include AY, Akpororo, Helen Paul, Funnybone, Kenny Blaq, among others. Celebrities spotted at the event include Linda Ejifor, Alexx Ekubo, Ebube Nwagbo, Jaywon, Gbenro Ajibade, Damilola Adegbite among others.

It was a rib cracking and entertaining night for guests at the event.