Oladiran Olusegun Adebutu Foundation Non-Profit organisation holds new year party for orphans, vulnerable Children

Another history was recorded Monday, January 2, when the Oladiran Olusegun Adebutu (OOA) Foundation brought the 300 Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) they had recently adopted, to meet for the first time with their donors at a special Picnic/New Year Party.

The children, most of whom were also visiting Lagos State for the first time in their lives were visibly overwhelmed with joy as they danced and partied their way all through the one day picnic which took place at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island.A very elated Chairman of the Foundation, Mr. Olusegun Adebutu had arrived the venue very early to personally receive the children. He spent the day mingling with the children, dancing and celebrating amidst many colourful fun-filled activities lined up for the day. Most of the donors who were equally physically present to meet with their adoptees for the first time joined in the party.

They were full of praises to God and appreciations to the Foundation for the opportunity provided each of them to be a succour for the orphans and vulnerable within the society. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation, Mrs Kemi Sokenu-Morris in her remarks while commending the donors for their large hearts towards the work of the Foundation, explained that the picnic was an initiative aimed at giving the children a sense of belonging and social latitude while connecting them for the first time with the donors. In an emotional welcome speech, she said "most of these children have never been to a city like Lagos before, they have never been at a Christmas party before, some are seeing a bouncing castle for the first time "One of the most touching moment was when little Treasure Davies and her mother were introduced to the guests. Treasure was born with a hole in the heart.

However, the public outcry of her mother brought the pathetic case to the attention of the Chairman of the Foundation who undertook the full responsibility for his heart operation here in Nigeria but by specialists from America. Treasure now has his life back as he was seen walking and running everywhere during the picnic. The colourful picnic climaxed with the presentation of OOA Foundation Certificate of Care & Support which were handed over by the Orphans and Vulnerable children to their donors. All the children also went home with beautiful Christmas/New Year gifts courtesy of the Foundation after the cutting of the New Year cake.

The OOA Foundation (a non-profit and non-political organisation), was formerly launched in October 2016 with the vision of reducing poverty among vulnerable children and women in the society. The Foundation has a well cut out mission to support orphans, vulnerable children and women with increased access to quality education, primary healthcare, nutrition, social welfare and economic strengthening through sustainable development activities.