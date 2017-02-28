Obasanjo at 80 (CAN) celebrates former Nigerian president, inaugurates him as Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ogun State

Chriastian Association of Nigeria, CAN celebrated with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at 80 on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Treasure House of God, Agbeloba, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former Nigerian Army general who was President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 was also inaugurated as Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ogun State at the thanksgiving service.

Invited special guests include Mrs Awolowo Dosunmu, HRM Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu Amororo II Oba Olowu of Owu, HRM Oba M. A. A. Gbadebo CFR, The Alake of Egbaland, Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Abosede Onanuga, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, The Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Mr Suraj Adekumbi and other important dignitaries.



