Obasanjo at 80 (CAN) celebrates former Nigerian president, inaugurates him as Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ogun State

Chriastian Association of Nigeria, CAN celebrates Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at 80 in Ogun State.

  • Published:
Christian Association of Nigeria Celebrates Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at 80 play

Christian Association of Nigeria Celebrates Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at 80

Obasanjo Ex-president says his generation has failed Nigeria
Obasanjo “I was also rumored to have died almost 12 times”
Throwback Thursday How Obasanjo tore his PDP membership card on February 16, 2015 [VIDEO]
Soyinka Obasanjo says Nobel Laureate is not an orator
Obasanjo Buhari has not disappointed me - ex-President
Obasanjo God has been partial to me – Ex-President says
Obasanjo 'Those in power lack focus, knowledge of economy,' Ex-President says

Chriastian Association of Nigeria, CAN celebrated with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at 80 on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Treasure House of God, Agbeloba, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The  former Nigerian Army general who was President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 was also inaugurated as Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ogun State at the thanksgiving service.

play Christian Association of Nigeria Celebrates Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at 80

 

Invited special guests include Mrs Awolowo Dosunmu, HRM Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu Amororo II Oba Olowu of Owu, HRM Oba M. A. A. Gbadebo CFR, The Alake of Egbaland, Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Abosede Onanuga,  Deputy Governor of Ogun State, The Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Mr Suraj Adekumbi and other important dignitaries.

Photos Credit: Daniel Sync

Image

Author

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

Top 3

1 The Chronicles Of Ushbebe Olamide, Phyno, Seyi Shay, Akpororo, others...bullet
2 Social Media Week 2017 Opportunities, challenges leveraging technology...bullet
3 Reminisce Olamide, CDQ, Falz, Ycee thrill crowd at street concert...bullet

Events

 Abiola Salami opens Champ City
Xceptional Woman Pack Bolanle Ambode, Alex Duduyemi, others join Abiola Salami as he opens Champ City
Business Day Nigeria Economic Outlook 2017
Business Day Babatunde Fashola, Udoma Udo Udoma, Okechukwu Enalamah speak at the Nigeria Economic Outlook 2017
JA Nigeria Alumni Mixer
JA Nigeria ACA, LBS partners to provide Mini-MBA (ViMP) to 52 NYSC candidates
Social Media Week Lagos 2017
Social Media Week Lagos 2017 Chris Cox, Leonard Stiegeler, Osagie Alonge speak on Day 1 [Photos]