Home > Events >

NativeLand 2016 :  Skepta, J Hus, Burna Boy perform as London meets Lagos at concert

NativeLand 2016 Skepta, J Hus, Burna Boy perform as London meets Lagos at concert

The first edition of the NativeLand concert had performances by Odunsi, Ycee, Maleek Berry, J Hus and UK grime veteran, Skepta.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Migos WSTRN, Krept & Konan, Davido give outstanding performances at Nigerian Christmas party
Mr Eazi Falz, Phyno, Reminisce, others perform at ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos
Soundcity MVP Award Davido, Patoranking, Tekno, Olamide, others to perform at 2016 edition
EatDrinkFestival Eat.Drink.Lagos set to hold third edition this December
Afropolitan Vibes General Pype, Kollington, Saheed Osupa thrill guests at music festival
Reekado Banks Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Iyanya, Falz give breathtaking performances at 'Thank You' concert

The much-anticipated NativeLand 2016 concert held last night at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event which was put together to launch the Native Magazine had performances from Odunsi, Maleek Berry, Ajebutter 22, DAP the contract, Ycee, Burna Boy and Skepta.

play NativeLand 2016 showcased a new crop of foreign-based Nigerian talent (Pulse)

 

The concert, which attracted a large crowd mostly made up of teenagers and young adults, was an exhibition of some of the best foreign-based Nigerian talent. The most notable of them represented the grime sound of London and Atlanta’s trap and included Don Papi, Kashtlanta, New World Ray, Isaac Umoren and PatrickxxLee.

Nigerian-based acts also strutted their stuff on the night; Performances from Ajebutter 22, BOJ, Ycee, the DRB Lasgidi crew waved the green and white flag for the home front.

play Ycee performs 'Jagaban' at NativeLand 2016 (Pulse)

 

Ultimately, it was up to London-based act of Gambian heritage, J Hus to set the stage for the show’s highlight. J Hus, 20, is one of the UK’s most promising acts for his mix of reggae, electronic afrobeat and grime. He connected with the crowd from the first beat with performances of ‘Friendly’, ‘Playing Sports’ and ‘Lean and Bop’.

The night belonged to one man, though, and he owned it from the moment he stepped up. UK grime legend, Skepta took the stage to screams from a hyped crowd, and he delivered in equal measure. Skepta ran through a roll call of his greatest hits, including ‘Man’, ‘That’s Not Me’, and the defiant ‘It Ain’t Safe’. It took next to no time for the stage to turn into a mosh pit overrun with excited fans.

Skepta performing at Native Land play Skepta performs at NativeLand 2016 (Pulse)

 

By the time, he performed ‘Shutdown’, the hit single off his most recent album ‘Konnichiwa’, the show had long since been shut down.

Skepta’s set came to an end as DJ Spinall came on stage to bring out afro-fusion act, Burna Boy. For technical reasons, his time ended after two songs and the crowd, after waiting for things to return to normal, bid the night goodbye.

The NativeLand concert 2016 was a nod to the influence of foreign sounds in Nigeria, and true to the theme, influencers like Naeto C and Show Dem Camp’s Tec were sighted on the night.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Olusegun Akande

Olusegun Akande is a feature writer at Pulse. His major interests lie in music and culture. He fancies himself a fondler of words and enjoys Netflix shows, Fela interviews and bright lights.

Top 3

1 Gold & Glam Light up your celebrationbullet
2 Miss Nigeria 2016 Chioma Stephanie Obiadi emerges 2016 queenbullet
3 The Ciroc Life Check out the event lineup for this seasonbullet

Events

Reekado Banks 'Thank You' Concert 2016
Reekado Banks Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Iyanya, Falz give breathtaking performances at 'Thank You' concert
‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos
Mr Eazi Falz, Phyno, Reminisce, others perform at ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos
Krept & Konan at Beat Fm Christmas Party 2016
Migos WSTRN, Krept & Konan, Davido give outstanding performances at Nigerian Christmas party
She Rocks-December Edition
She Rocks December edition moved to Thursday 22nd