“My Lagos Diaries” Freedom foundation shares inspiring rehabilitation stories with highly awaited series

The press screening for the ten-year video documentary held at the FilmHouse IMAX cinemas, Lekki on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

Image

The Freedom Foundation hosted members of the press to its first public screening of it’s “My Lagos Diaries” at the FilmHouse IMAX cinemas, Lekki on January 17, 2017.

Press screening of My Lagos Diaries play

Press screening of My Lagos Diaries

 

According to Dr Tony Rapu, Senior Pastor at This Present House, ‘My Lagos Diaries is a first-hand experience of challenges people face trying to survive in the city of Lagos. Since inception, the Freedom Foundation has transformed and positively impacted several lives in impoverished communities including but not limited to Ejigbo, Ijora, Iwaya, Bariga and Somolu, and led to the creation of this video journal which documents 10 years of my team and I’s experiences in these areas’.

‘ My Lagos Diaries’ ultimate goal is to sensitize the general public about the struggles of these underprivileged persons while providing an opportunity for interested individuals and organizations to support Freedom Foundation’s vision via donations and funding.

Dr. Tony Rapu speaking at the press screening of My Lagos Diaries play

Dr. Tony Rapu speaking at the press screening of My Lagos Diaries

 

The premiere will launch the 13 week documentary series which will begin airing online on Freedom Foundation’s YouTube channel as well as on television from the end of February. It will tell some of the real stories of rehabilitated prostitutes, armed robbers, drug addicts, beggars and other neglected individuals in the society.

The premiere will also feature a private viewing of “Reflections”, a unique photo exhibition by Kelechi Amadi-Obi where he uses notable celebrities as models to depict thought provoking poverty scenarios.

Press screening of My Lagos Diaries play

Press screening of My Lagos Diaries

This exhibition is designed to build further awareness and trigger social change and soul searching amongst Nigerians. You can find out more about My Lagos Diaries and Freedom Foundation on www.mylagosdiaries.com.ng or join the conversation at #mylagosdiaries on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Freedom Foundation, a faith based nonprofit organization of the House of Freedom, will on the 21st of January publicly premiere a documentary series ‘My Lagos Diaries’, at the FilmHouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

