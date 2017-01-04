Miss Nigeria 2016 Rita Dominic, Peter Okoye, Mo Abudu, others party with newly crowned queen

An after-party to celebrate the newly crowned Miss Nigeria 2016 Chioma Obiadi held at the Eko Hotel Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Entertainment provided by LoudNProudlive One Sound Band was non stop and had all in full-flow groove mode rocking and enjoying live set performances courtesy of SQIU who successfully serenaded the newly crowned Miss Nigeria & DJ Looney Tunz who took the party spirit to another level with back to back jams that kept the party grooving.

