Miss Nigeria 2016 Rita Dominic, Peter Okoye, Mo Abudu, others party with newly crowned queen

An after-party to celebrate the newly crowned Miss Nigeria 2016 Chioma Obiadi held at the Eko Hotel Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

NMO Management & PR Ltd in association with Daily Times Nigeria & LoudNProudLive Series held an after-party to celebrate the newly crowned Miss Nigeria 2016 Chioma Obiadi at the Eko Hotel Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Spotted at the exclusive after-party include chairman daily times; Mr Fidelis Anosike, Mo Abudu (CEO -Ebony Life TV), Rita Dominic, Peter Okoye (Psquare), Kunle Afolayan, Paul Okoye (Upnfront & Personal), Bisi Olatilo, Lessi  Peter Vigboro (Miss Nigeria 2015) , Ezinne Akudo (Miss Nigeria 2014), Debola Williams, Edi Lawan

Entertainment provided by LoudNProudlive One Sound Band was non stop and had all in full-flow groove mode rocking and enjoying live set performances courtesy of SQIU who successfully serenaded the newly crowned Miss Nigeria & DJ Looney Tunz who took the party spirit to another level with back to back jams that kept the party grooving.

