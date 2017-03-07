MI Abaga Rapper performs 'The Love EP' at a private listening session for fans

African Rapper & Hip Hop King, M.I thrilled fans with his performance of his latest project at the Amphy Theatre on Wednesday, March 2, 2017.

  • Published:
MI Abaga performs his new project "The Love EP" to fans play MI Abaga performs his new project "The Love EP" to fans

African Rapper and Hip Hop King, M.I thrilled fans with his performance of his latest project "THE LOVE E.P".

Illbliss and MI play

Illbliss and MI

 

The private listening session took place at the Amphy Theatre on Wednesday, 2nd of March 2017 during the Lagos Theatre Festival 2017.

Jesse Jagz play

Jesse Jagz

 

Support from fans and fellow industry colleagues was heavily visible as other top Nigerian artists also gave spectacular performances.

Vector play

Vector

 

Jesse Jagz, IllBliss, Vector, Poe and Yung L are a few of the artistes that surprised MI with their performance.

