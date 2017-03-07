African Rapper and Hip Hop King, M.I thrilled fans with his performance of his latest project "THE LOVE E.P".

The private listening session took place at the Amphy Theatre on Wednesday, 2nd of March 2017 during the Lagos Theatre Festival 2017.

Support from fans and fellow industry colleagues was heavily visible as other top Nigerian artists also gave spectacular performances.

Jesse Jagz, IllBliss, Vector, Poe and Yung L are a few of the artistes that surprised MI with their performance.