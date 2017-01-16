Mente De Moda Cupid Bazaar to celebrate Valentine to hold in February

It will hold at BICS Garden, B20, Wole Olateju crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos on the 12th of February, 2017.

MentDeModa play MentDeModa

To kick of the year on a great note, organizers unveil its first exhibition of the year tagged: ‘The Mentedemoda Cupid Bazaar’ scheduled to hold on the 12th of February, 2017.

As it is customary, Valentines day is marked by gift-given to loved ones to celebrate the season of love, it’s a time to appreciate special people in our lives because they deserve it. It has been observed that over the years, Valentine gifts have been a constant cliché with no formal of uniqueness attached to it thus making gift-given rather boring. Well, Mentedemoda has got you covered.

The Mentedemoda Cupid Bazaar is a special edition dedicated to all things ‘love’ and shall cater to all your needs for this special season. Our vendors offer a wide range of unique products to suit this occasion, all tailored to the needs and taste of our customers at affordable rates.

Due to the economic situation of our country, standard of living has increased leading to constant inflation of prices. Hence, in order to remain in business and continue to serve better, organizers have been forced to adjust (with a 25% increase) to the current fiscal climate to make up for our current expenditure with current stall price at N25,000.

Organizers apologise for any inconvenience that this might cause as a result. But worry not, your favorite exhibition still offers 20% off early bird bookings which basically translates to a N20,000 stall booking fee till the 29th of January 2017. So hurry now and grab your stall with added features since the past 3 editions evident to recurring vendors.

Mentedemoda Cupid Bazaar comes with lots of fun and a variety of activities from mouth watering finger food from our highly esteemed food vendors to the unlimited shopping experience brought to you by our vendors who are there to help you choose the appropriate gifts and items of choice.

Book a stall today on www.mentedemoda.com and enjoy the ultimate love experience this Valentines!

