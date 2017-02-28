Here are highlights from the second day at the biggest tech event in Lagos held at the Landmark event centre, Oniru Lagos.
The event took place at the Landmark event centre, Oniru Lagos on Monday February 27, 2017.
ALSO READ: Social Media Week Lagos 2017 Chris Cox, Leonard Stiegeler, Osagie Alonge speak on Day 1 [Photos]
Speakers for the second day include Mark Slade, Vytas Pukstys, Audu Maikori, Tolu Ogunlesi, Tunde Kara, Zubby Emordi, Aniekan Etuhube, Sisi Yemmie, Ade Ashaye, Tosin Ajibade, Victor Okigbo, Kola Oshalusi, Oluwatobi Balogun, Damola Idowu and lots more.