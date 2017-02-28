Social Media Week Lagos 2017 Mark Slade, Audu Maikori, Zubby Emordi speak on Day 2 [Photos]

Here are highlights from the second day at the biggest tech event in Lagos held at the Landmark event centre, Oniru Lagos.

  • Published:
Image

Social Media Week Lagos Tolu Ogunlesi, others talk social media's role in public discourse
Social Media Week Lagos YouTube's Teju Ajani, others break down content marketing, digital storytelling
Social Media Week Lagos Osagie Alonge, Dami Elebe, others break down the future of podcasts
GE Lagos Garage has kicked off its 2017 spring training session
Social Media Week Lagos CNN's Stephanie Busari, Jadesola Osiberu, others discuss live videos
Social Media Week 2017 Workshop on knowing your customer better to hold on March 4
Social Media Week 2017 Opportunities, challenges leveraging technology for growing fashion in Africa
SMW Lagos 2017 Bethphage LLC to tackle Online hate speech at this year's event
Facebook is going to start showing commercials in the middle of videos you watch (FB)

Lots of exciting topics and guests largely attended the second day of th week long Social Media Week Lagos.

The event took place at the Landmark event centre, Oniru Lagos on Monday February 27, 2017.

ALSO READ: Social Media Week Lagos 2017 Chris Cox, Leonard Stiegeler, Osagie Alonge speak on Day 1 [Photos]

Speakers for the second day include Mark Slade, Vytas Pukstys, Audu Maikori, Tolu Ogunlesi, Tunde Kara, Zubby Emordi, Aniekan Etuhube, Sisi Yemmie, Ade Ashaye, Tosin Ajibade, Victor Okigbo, Kola Oshalusi, Oluwatobi Balogun, Damola Idowu and lots more.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 The Chronicles Of Ushbebe Olamide, Phyno, Seyi Shay, Akpororo, others...bullet
2 Social Media Week 2017 Opportunities, challenges leveraging technology...bullet
3 Reminisce Olamide, CDQ, Falz, Ycee thrill crowd at street concert...bullet

Events

Christian Association of Nigeria Celebrates Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at 80
Obasanjo at 80 (CAN) celebrates former Nigerian president, inaugurates him as Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ogun State
 Abiola Salami opens Champ City
Xceptional Woman Pack Bolanle Ambode, Alex Duduyemi, others join Abiola Salami as he opens Champ City
Business Day Nigeria Economic Outlook 2017
Business Day Babatunde Fashola, Udoma Udo Udoma, Okechukwu Enalamah speak at the Nigeria Economic Outlook 2017
JA Nigeria Alumni Mixer
JA Nigeria ACA, LBS partners to provide Mini-MBA (ViMP) to 52 NYSC candidates