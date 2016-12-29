‘Love & Recession’ :  Ifeoma Fafunwa’s stage play set to show this December

Stage play starring Keppy Ekpenyong, Omonor and Ikponmwosa Gold is set to be shown in Lagos.
The play is an adaptation of Femi Osofisan’s popular stage play titled ‘The Engagement’ inspired Russian playwright, Anton Chekhov’s ‘The Marriage Proposal’. The stage play which stars Keppy Ekpenyong, Omonor and Ikponmwosa Gold was directed by Ifeoma Fafunwa of the acclaimed stage play Hear Word!
Love & Recession will show daily at the AGIP Hall, Muson Centre, from December 29-31, 2016.
